CAN Fund Virtually Opens The Market

 9 days ago

TORONTO, July 23, 2021 /CNW/ - The majority of athletes competing for Canada at the Tokyo Games are CAN Fund recipients. Celebrating the start of the largest sporting event in the world, CAN Fund Founder Jane Roos, CAN Fund COO Conrad Leinemann, CAN Fund Athlete Relations Manager Ali Martincek along with CAN Fund donors representing the many fundraising campaigns joined Tanya Rowntree, Global Head of Client Success, Capital Formation, TMX Group, to open the market celebrating the athlete's journey and the impact of investing in Canadian talent.

CAN Fund is a not for profit organization that provides direct funding of $6000 to each athlete recipient so they can afford what they need to train and compete on the world stage. Every CAN Fund donor receives the name of the athlete they are supporting and a tax receipt.

Over 850 athletes applied to CAN Fund this year including Para athletes Morgan Bird (swimming) and Keely Shaw (cycling) who were surprised during the market opening by becoming 2021 CAN Fund recipients.

This Sunday July 25th is the inaugural CAN Fund #150Women BE EPIC Run happening virtually coast to coast. Walk or run in your community and support female athletes. Find out more at www.BeEpicRun.ca

www.MyCANFund.ca @CANFund @150Women

For Market Openings: Media may pick up a feed from the TOC (television operations centre) for all market open ceremonies. The feed is named TSX Transmit 1 (SD-SDI) and is produced at the TMX Broadcast Centre and sent live to the TOC. To pick up the feed via the Dejero network, please contact avservices@tmx.com. The client feature video will begin playing on the TMX media wall at approximately 9:27 a.m. ET and the markets will open with the sound of a siren at 9:30 a.m. ET

Date: Friday, July 23, 2021 Time: 9:00am - 9:30am Place: Virtually Broadcast

SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange

