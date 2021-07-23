ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jobs

Looking for the right employee?

thelakewoodscoop.com
 2021-07-23

Cover picture for the article[COMMUNICATED] Looking for the right employee? Looking for the right...

www.thelakewoodscoop.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Connecticut

The 5 Best States to Look for a Remote Job in Right Now

The transition to remote work at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic was intended, at first, to be a temporary solution. Nearly two years into the crisis, however, millions of Americans have realized the benefits of clocking in from home and crave a more flexible work schedule even after the crisis is over. A recent FlexJobs report found that 58% of workers want to be full-time remote employees post-pandemic, while 39% want to work in a hybrid work environment.
JOBS
abc12.com

Fenton restaurant sees influx of employees looking for work

FENTON, Mich. (WJRT) - It’s not for lack of trying, but the labor shortage is still taking a toll on local restaurants that have been struggling. Some local eateries said that that could be turning around though. Community by Fuel up Fresh was launched in April of 2021 by Justin...
FENTON, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Israel#Brooklyn
99.1 WFMK

Michigan Once Had the World’s Largest Mall – Now It Sits Abandoned

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. For decades, we were taking malls for granted. Yeah, we knew prices were jacked up in all the shops, but we didn't care. We liked hangin' out at the food courts, window shopping for stuff we couldn't afford, spending our hard-earned dough in the arcade, and scopin' out the opposite sex in the center court.
MICHIGAN STATE
beyondthecreek.com

Attention Anti-Maskers – Enjoy Shopping at Target!

Despite a Contra Costa health order mandating indoor masking in most public places, including retail shops such as Target, I was surprised to recently see maskless people at the Walnut Creek Target. These weren’t masks hanging below their face people either, absolutely no masks. Considering the amount of employees milling about I was curious how these people could freely shop. So at the register I asked what the policy was and one employee told me they, despite the indoor mask order, can only suggest that people wear masks. That’s all.
WALNUT CREEK, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
Daily Mail

No same day return? California man gets into bitter standoff with delivery giant Amazon after driver dropping off toilet paper leaves truck in his driveway for more than four days

A California man found himself engaged in a bitter standoff with Amazon for more than four days after a driver for the delivery giant abandoned a van in his driveway last Friday. The man, who chronicled the bizarre saga on social media and asked to be identified by his Twitter...
BUSINESS
thelakewoodscoop.com

Help Us Complete Our Building – Lakewood East

[COMMUNICATED]Bais Medrash Govoha of Eretz Yisroel, known to many as ‘Lakewood East’, is an exceptional Makom Torah. The Rosh Yeshiva, Rav Yaakov Eliezer Schwartzman Shlita,. established this bastion of Torah excellence 40 years ago with a singular goal and mission: To develop true Bnei Torah imbued with Ahavas Hatorah, in...
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
The Motley Fool

This Top Tech Stock Is Doing Right by Its Employees During the U.S. Labor Shortage

Companies across all industries are losing employees right and left and struggling to find new talent to fill existing roles during 'The Great Resignation.' But some companies are navigating these changes in the global workforce better than others. In this segment of Backstage Pass, recorded on Oct. 27, Fool contributors Rachel Warren and Brian Withers discuss one such household name.
BUSINESS
houstonmirror.com

How to Identify Employee Strengths for the Right Fit, According to David Moore from Moore Advanced Hernando

Owner of Moore Advanced Hernando says picking the right people for the right jobs is important for success. Some business leaders take a lifetime to learn how to get the most out of employees, and some never learn the skill at all. But for a select few, there is a natural ability to place people where they are most likely to succeed. David Moore recently spoke on fitting employees into the right positions, and he says this has always been an intuitive skill of his.
HERNANDO, MS
Sourcing Journal

Retail Tech: Facebook Launches ‘Shops in Groups,’ Under Armour Taps AWS, Faire Raises $400 Million

The weekly Retail Tech Roundup compiles technology news across the supply chain, manufacturing, retail, e-commerce, logistics and fulfillment sectors. Social commerce Facebook Facebook is introducing new commerce tools designed to improve the shopping experience within its apps, launching Product Recommendations, Shops in Groups and Top Product Mentions, as well as trialing another feature, Live Shopping for creators. The move comes as the social media titan tries to gain traction in the e-commerce experience, already launching a Shops feature in 2020 and extending similar capabilities to Instagram, both of which enable consumers to find personalized recommendations from creators, editors’ curated picks, shoppable videos and new product...
INTERNET
NBC Miami

The 5 Best States to Look for a Remote Job in Right Now

The transition to remote work at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic was intended, at first, to be a temporary solution. Nearly two years into the crisis, however, millions of Americans have realized the benefits of clocking in from home and crave a more flexible work schedule even after the crisis is over. A recent FlexJobs report found that 58% of workers want to be full-time remote employees post-pandemic, while 39% want to work in a hybrid work environment.
JOBS

Comments / 0

Community Policy