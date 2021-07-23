Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Worldwide IoT In Smart Household Industry To 2026 - Players Include IOTAS, Peerbits And Digiteum Among Others

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 9 days ago

DUBLIN, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "IoT in Smart Household Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report on the global IoT in smart household market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2018 to 2026. The report predicts the global IoT in smart household market to grow with a CAGR of 21.4% over the forecast period from 2020-2026. The study on IoT in smart household market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2018 to 2026.The report on IoT in smart household market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global IoT in smart household market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global IoT in smart household market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Further, the Publisher's Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. Report Findings1) Drivers

  • Growing number of connected devices
  • Rising internet penetration
  • Large number of companies providing IoT solutions for smart home and home automation

2) Restraints

  • High cost of IoT solutions for smart home and home automation

3) Opportunities

  • New products and solution launches

Segment CoveredThe global IoT in smart household market is segmented on the basis of medium type, and device.The Global IoT in Smart Household Market by Medium Type

  • Smartphone
  • Tablet
  • Computer/Laptop

The Global IoT in Smart Household Market by Device

  • Smart Speaker
  • Smart Lights
  • Smart Display
  • Smart Window
  • Smart Security System
  • Others

Company ProfilesThe companies covered in the report include

  • Amazon.com, Inc.
  • IOTAS, Inc.
  • Peerbits
  • Develco Products
  • Digiteum
  • LifeSmart Inc
  • Control4 Corporation
  • thethings.iO
  • Toptal, LLC
  • Andrus Smart Technologies

What does this Report Deliver?1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the IoT in smart household market.2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the IoT in smart household market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2026.3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global IoT in smart household market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.4. The Publisher's Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify. Key Topics Covered: 1. Preface

2. Executive Summary 3. Global IoT in Smart Household Market Overview3.1. Introduction3.2. Market Dynamics3.2.1. Drivers3.2.2. Restraints3.2.3. Opportunities3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the IoT in Smart Household Market3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Medium Type3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Device3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region3.6. Value Chain Analysis of IoT in Smart Household Market 4. IoT in Smart Household Market Macro Indicator Analysis 5. Global IoT in Smart Household Market by Medium Type5.1. Smartphone5.2. Tablet5.3. Computer/Laptop 6. Global IoT in Smart Household Market by Device6.1. Smart Speaker6.2. Smart Lights6.3. Smart Display6.4. Smart Window6.5. Smart Security System6.6. Others 7. Global IoT in Smart Household Market by Region 2020-20267.1. North America7.1.1. North America IoT in Smart Household Market by Medium Type7.1.2. North America IoT in Smart Household Market by Device7.1.3. North America IoT in Smart Household Market by Country7.2. Europe7.2.1. Europe IoT in Smart Household Market by Medium Type7.2.2. Europe IoT in Smart Household Market by Device7.2.3. Europe IoT in Smart Household Market by Country7.3. Asia-Pacific7.3.1. Asia-Pacific IoT in Smart Household Market by Medium Type7.3.2. Asia-Pacific IoT in Smart Household Market by Device7.3.3. Asia-Pacific IoT in Smart Household Market by Country7.4. RoW7.4.1. RoW IoT in Smart Household Market by Medium Type7.4.2. RoW IoT in Smart Household Market by Device7.4.3. RoW IoT in Smart Household Market by Sub-region 8. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape8.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global IoT in Smart Household Market8.2. Companies Profiled8.2.1. Amazon.com, Inc.8.2.2. IOTAS, Inc.8.2.3. Peerbits8.2.4. Develco Products8.2.5. Digiteum8.2.6. LifeSmart Inc8.2.7. Control4 Corporation8.2.8. thethings.iO8.2.9. Toptal, LLC 8.2.10. Andrus Smart TechnologiesFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tsfv4z

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-iot-in-smart-household-industry-to-2026---players-include-iotas-peerbits-and-digiteum-among-others-301340205.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
36K+
Post
148K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Research#Iot#Smart Home#Market Trends#Researchandmarkets Com#Cagr#Amazon Com Inc#Iotas Inc#Peerbits Develco#Swot#Matrix Analysis#Computer Laptop 6
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Global Industry Analysts
News Break
Technology
News Break
Markets
News Break
Market Analysis
Related
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Insights On The Oxygen Conserving Devices Global Market To 2027 - Featuring Essex Industries, GCE Group And Inovo Among Others

DUBLIN, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Oxygen Conserving Devices - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Oxygen Conserving Devices estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Insights On The Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Global Market To 2026 - Featuring Amcor, Arjo Solutions And CCL Industries Among Others

DUBLIN, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market Research Report by Usage Feature, by Technology, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market size was estimated at USD 124.14 Billion in 2020...
Marketsgetmarketreport.com

Electric Baby Nail Trimmer Market 2021 – Worldwide Industry Overview, Key Players, and Revenue Insights to 2026

Global Electric Baby Nail Trimmer Market 2021 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2026 organized and published by MarketsandResearch.biz encloses comprehensive analysis on the market and are assessed through volume and value data. The report provides details about the market dynamics affecting the market, market scope, market segmentation and highlights the favorable competitive landscape and trends prevailing over the years. The report covers every crucial and decisive detail for the development and restriction of the global Electric Baby Nail Trimmer market. Segmentation of the market is studied specifically to give profound knowledge for supplementary market investments.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Worldwide Automated Storage And Retrieval System Industry To 2026 - Featuring Bastian Solutions, Beumer And Dematic Among Others

DUBLIN, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The report on the global automated storage and retrieval system (ASRS) market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for...
Technologysme.org

Smart manufacturing not just for the big players anymore

Smart Manufacturing is a smart choice no matter who you are or what you make. But, if you’re running a high mix/low volume operation and competing with products produced in so-called low-cost countries, it’s not only smart, it’s almost certainly essential to your survival. So, why am I having to...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Worldwide Diagnostic Specialty Antibodies Industry To 2027 - Featuring Abcam, Agilent Technologies And Sanofi Among Others

DUBLIN, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Diagnostic Specialty Antibodies Market 2020-2027 by Type, Application, End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Labs), and Region: Trend Outlook and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global diagnostic specialty antibodies market will reach $28.97 billion by 2027, growing by 4.9% annually...
HealthPosted by
HIT Consultant

3 Ways IoT is Empowering Modern Healthcare Industry Today

Today’s healthcare systems are nothing like their predecessors of even a decade ago, and their growth is due, in large part, to the rapid evolution of technology. In recent years, e-health—the digital services that make it possible to improve the well-being of individuals, whether to prevent, diagnose or treat illnesses—has grown exponentially, with estimates that it will reach $234.5 billion by 2023.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Hospitality Distribution Solution Market SWOT Analysis by Key Players- Sabre, IBM, Oracle

Latest business intelligence report released on Global Hospitality Distribution Solution Market, covers different industry elements and growth inclinations that helps in predicting market forecast. The report allows complete assessment of current and future scenario scaling top to bottom investigation about the market size, % share of key and emerging segment, major development, and technological advancements. Also, the statistical survey elaborates detailed commentary on changing market dynamics that includes market growth drivers, roadblocks and challenges, future opportunities, and influencing trends to better understand Hospitality Distribution Solution market outlook.
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Worldwide Homeopathic Veterinary Medicines Industry To 2031 - Featuring Boiron Laboratories, Dorwest Herbs And Guna Among Others

DUBLIN, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Homeopathic Veterinary Medicines Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This report on the global homeopathic veterinary medicines market studies the past as well as the current growth trends and opportunities...
Softwarearxiv.org

Distributed Smart Measurement Architecture for Industrial Automation

Paolo Azzoni, Gianfranco Caminale, Marco Carratù, Salvatore Dello Iacono, Giuseppe Fenza, Nicola Gallo, Consolatina Liguori, Elisa Londero, Antonio Pietrosanto, Nicolo Rebella. Cyber-Physical Systems (CPSs) employed for Industrial Automation often require the adoption of a hybrid data processing approach mediating between cloud, edge, and fog computing paradigms. Nowadays, it is possible...
Marketsgetmarketreport.com

Worldwide Small Size Panel Display Market Research Study including Growth Factors, New Top Players, Competitive Analysis by districts from 2021 to 2028

Global Small Size Panel Display marketing research is an intelligence report with meticulous efforts undertaken to review the proper and valuable information. The info which has been looked upon is completed considering both, the prevailing top players and therefore the upcoming competitors. Business strategies of the key players and therefore the new entering market industries are studied intimately . Well explained SWOT analysis, revenue share and get in touch with information are shared during this report analysis. The report gives a thorough overview of the present growth dynamics of the global Small Size Panel Display with the help of vast market data covering all important aspects and market segments. The report gives a birds’ eye view of the past and present trends as well the factors expected to drive or impede the market growth prospects of the Small Size Panel Display market in the near future.
Softwarethreatpost.com

Podcast: IoT Piranhas Are Swarming Industrial Controls

Enormous botnets of IoT devices are going after decades-old legacy systems that are rife in systems that control crucial infrastructure. Full transparency: Curtis Simpson, CISO at Armis, the enterprise IoT security company, was fundamentally a black hat at the age of 12, before he even knew what a black hat was. One day he got flooded over IRC and was fascinated: What just happened? And how did it happen?
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Managed Printing Services Market to See Stunning Growth | Xerox, Canon, Lewan Technology

Latest business intelligence report released on Global Managed Printing Services Market, covers different industry elements and growth inclinations that helps in predicting market forecast. The report allows complete assessment of current and future scenario scaling top to bottom investigation about the market size, % share of key and emerging segment, major development, and technological advancements. Also, the statistical survey elaborates detailed commentary on changing market dynamics that includes market growth drivers, roadblocks and challenges, future opportunities, and influencing trends to better understand Managed Printing Services market outlook.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Outlook On The Industrial Wastewater Treatment Global Market To 2028 - Featuring Suez Environment, Xylem And 3M Among Others

DUBLIN, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Industrial Wastewater Treatment Market by Treatment Technology, and Application - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This report provides an in-depth analysis of the industrial wastewater treatment market across five major geographies and emphasizes on the current market...
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Global Downstream Processing Market (2020 To 2030) - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, And Forecasts

DUBLIN, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Downstream Processing Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The report on the global downstream processing market studies the past as well as current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable...
Softwarecoleofduty.com

HR Payroll Software Market Size, Share and Demand Forecast to 2025

Recent report on “HR Payroll Software Market Size by Application, By Types, By Regional Outlook – Global Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Opportunity, Latest Trends, and Forecast to 2025”. The report presents a highly comprehensive and accurate research study on the global HR Payroll Software market. It offers PESTLE analysis, qualitative...
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Septic Arthritis Market | Global Industry Analysis, Segments, Top Key Players, Drivers And Trends To 2031

Septic Arthritis Market 2021 Segments and Top Players- [Lupin Pharmaceuticals, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Swtizerland), AbbVie, Amgen, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Johnson and Johnson, Pfizer]. Industry analysis, growth development, and current trends depicted in the Septic Arthritis market report are of great help for the new industry players entering into the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy