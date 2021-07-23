Cancel
Global Process Liquid Analyzers Industry (2020 To 2027) - Market Trajectory & Analytics

By PR Newswire
 9 days ago

DUBLIN, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Process Liquid Analyzers - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Process Liquid Analyzers estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

PH/ORP, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5% CAGR and reach US$310.4 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Conductivity segment is readjusted to a revised 4.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. The U.S. Market is Estimated at $531.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7% CAGRThe Process Liquid Analyzers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$531.6 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$435.5 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.5% and 4.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.8% CAGR. Near Infrared Segment to Record 4.6% CAGRIn the global Near Infrared segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$319.3 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$424.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$336.1 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.6% CAGR through the analysis period. Select Competitors (Total 38 Featured):

  • ABB Group
  • Emersion Electric Co.
  • Endress+Hauser Management AG
  • GE Analytical Instruments, Inc.
  • Hach Lange GmbH
  • Honeywell International, Inc.
  • Mettler-Toledo International, Inc.
  • Teledyne Technologies Inc.
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
  • Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Key Topics Covered: I. METHODOLOGY II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights
  • World Market Trajectories
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS 3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS 4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE III. MARKET ANALYSIS

  • UNITED STATES
  • CANADA
  • JAPAN
  • CHINA
  • EUROPE
  • FRANCE
  • GERMANY
  • ITALY
  • UNITED KINGDOM
  • SPAIN
  • RUSSIA
  • REST OF EUROPE
  • ASIA-PACIFIC
  • AUSTRALIA
  • INDIA
  • SOUTH KOREA
  • REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
  • LATIN AMERICA
  • ARGENTINA
  • BRAZIL
  • MEXICO
  • REST OF LATIN AMERICA
  • MIDDLE EAST
  • IRAN
  • ISRAEL
  • SAUDI ARABIA
  • UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
  • REST OF MIDDLE EAST
  • AFRICA

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mrp0ai

Media Contact: Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-process-liquid-analyzers-industry-2020-to-2027---market-trajectory--analytics-301340186.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

