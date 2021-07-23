Cancel
White Township, PA

HOUSE FIRE DESTROYS KITCHEN IN WHITE TOWNSHIP

By John Smathers
 10 days ago

Two people were displaced after a fire destroyed their kitchen in White Township on Wednesday. Indiana County 911 reports Indiana, Clymer Creekside, and Homer City fire departments were called out at 4:55 PM. Fire officials report the blaze was in a condo unit along Sterling Hill Drive in White Township and it started as a grease fire in the kitchen, which was destroyed. The condo unit was rendered unlivable due to smoke and water damage.

