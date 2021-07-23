Minister Ng Announces Investment In The POST Promise Initiative To Support The Safe Reopening Of Canadian Small Businesses

Cancel
UNIONVILLE, ON, July 23, 2021 /CNW/ - Small businesses are the backbone of the Canadian economy and will be crucial to Canada's economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic by generating growth and creating jobs, from coast to coast to coast.

Today, the Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of Small Business, Export Promotion and International Trade, announced an investment of more than $1 million to support the POST Promise initiative, led by a national not-for-profit organization. The mission of the POST Promise is to help boost consumer and employee confidence through enhanced awareness and execution of workplace health measures so that customers feel safe shopping as public health restrictions begin to lift and the economy begins to safely reopen.

Minister Ng made the announcement from the Old Firehall Confectionery in Unionville, Ontario, and was joined by Laura Hearn, President and Executive Director of the POST Promise; Aidan Tracey, Chair of the POST Promise Corporation; Goldy Hyder, President and CEO of the Business Council of Canada; Perrin Beatty, President of the Canadian Chamber of Commerce; Dan Kelly, President and CEO of the Canadian Federation of Independent Business; Diane Brisebois, President and CEO of the Retail Council of Canada; and Alan Ho, Councillor, City of Markham.

The POST Promise initiative invites businesses to commit to applying public health measures in their workplaces and provides tools for communicating with customers and employees about the steps they are taking to ensure safety. Measures include encouraging vaccinations, screening where appropriate, sanitizing, wearing a mask and physical distancing. Once a business has made its commitment, it is given signage to identify itself to the public and employees as a workplace that has taken the POST Promise and has committed to creating a safe environment that is working to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

The POST Promise will use the federal investment to further its efforts by onboarding an additional 40,000 businesses and hiring 30 young adults for 12 weeks as part of its ambassador program.

To date, more than 12,000 small and medium-sized businesses across the country have committed to the POST Promise to safely welcome customers through their doors, contributing to a stronger and faster economic recovery.

Quotes

"The success of small and medium-sized businesses is critical to Canada's economic recovery. With public health restrictions easing in many parts of the country, businesses can open in-person activities such as shopping and dining. The POST Promise initiative is doing important work to ensure we can safely keep our economy open by providing businesses with resources to invite Canadians to safely support them and go to work while following public health guidelines. This boost in consumer confidence and commitment to safety measures will help businesses operate safely and support Canada's economic recovery."

- The Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of Small Business, Export Promotion and International Trade

Quick facts

  • To support Canadians during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Government of Canada introduced the largest relief package in our country's history, including the following major programs for business owners and their employees:
  • The Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy (CEWS) is helping businesses cover up to 75% of payroll. Budget 2021 extended CEWS until September 25, 2021.
  • The Canada Emergency Rent Subsidy (CERS), available directly to business owners, covers up to 65% of rent. The lockdown support may provide an additional 25%. Budget 2021 extended these relief measures until September 25, 2021.
  • The Highly Affected Sectors Credit Availability Program (HASCAP) offers loans at a fixed interest rate of 4% across all financial institutions, for terms of up to 10 years, and the loans are 100% guaranteed by the Government of Canada. Businesses will be able to apply through to December 31, 2021.

Associated links

Stay connected

Follow @CanadaBusiness on social media for business-related news: Twitter, Facebook

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

