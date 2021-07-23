Cancel
Jefferson County, PA

CLOVER TOWNSHIP WOMAN CHARGED IN ALLEDGED ASSAULT OF HUSBAND

By John Smathers
wpxz1041fm.com
 10 days ago

A woman in Clover Township is in the Jefferson County jail and facing charges for allegedly assaulting her husband multiple times with a walking stick. According to The Punxsutawney Spirit, the incident happened on July 14th at a residence along Roller Coaster Road where 73-year-old Kathy Duvall is accused of assaulting her 83-year-old husband. The published report says Pennsylvania State Police in Punxsutawney observed injuries to the man’s face and arms.

