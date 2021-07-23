Shreveport Mudbugs Receive Proclamation from the Parish
Out of all of the historic sports teams that have called Shreveport home over the years, no team has ever (or will ever) have the same impact as our Shreveport Mudbugs. Think about our city's unprecedented history when it comes to sports. Back in the 1970's, we had the Shreveport Steamer playing in the American Football Association. Maybe you've heard of one of their broadcasters, the one and only Larry King. Yep[, that's pretty historic.k945.com
