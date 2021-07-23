Cancel
Logan County, CO

How license plate fees are calculated

By Pam Bacon
Ever wondered how your license plate fees were calculated?. Specific Ownership Taxes (SOT) These taxes are based on the year of manufacture of the vehicle and the original taxable value, which is determined when the vehicle is new and does not change throughout the life of the vehicle. Specific Ownership Tax is distributed into each county’s general fund with the exception of $0.50 that is distributed to the Colorado DRIVES Vehicle Services Account in the Highway Users Tax Fund (HUTF) pursuant to C.R.S. 42-3-107(22).

