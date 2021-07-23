Cancel
MLB

Cleveland’s Baseball Team Goes From Indians to Guardians

By Beaver County Radio
beavercountyradio.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCleveland’s baseball team goes from Indians to Guardians. CLEVELAND (AP) — Known as the Indians since 1915, Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team will be called Guardians. The ballclub announced the name change on Twitter, ending months of internal discussions triggered by a national reckoning by institutions and teams to permanently drop logos and names considered racist. The choice of Guardians will undoubtedly be criticized by many of the club’s die-hard fans. The organization spent most of the past year whittling down a list of potential names that was at nearly 1,200 just over a month ago. But the process quickly accelerated.

#Guardians#Baseball Team Goes#Indians#Ap#Major League Baseball
