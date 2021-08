PATERSON, NJ – Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes announces the arrest of Raymond Jacquez, age 26 of Paterson, New Jersey, for one count of Conspiracy to commit Theft by Deception in the Third Degree, one count of Conspiracy to commit Impersonation in the Second Degree, and one count of Insurance Fraud in Second Degree. The arrest was made by the Financial Crimes/ Insurance Fraud Unit of the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office.