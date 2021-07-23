OU Football: TE Austin Stogner named to John Mackey Award watch list

Oklahoma tight end Austin Stogner (18) celebrates a reception against Kansas on Nov. 7, 2020 at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) Sue Ogrocki / AP Photo

After a breakout season in 2020, Austin Stogner is another Sooners play to watch this fall.

The junior tight end was announced as a player on the John Mackey Award watch list Friday, the award given to the nation's top tight end. It's the second consecutive year Stogner has landed on the watch list, and will look to be the Sooners first recipient of the ward since Mark Andrews in 2017.

After recording seven catches during his freshman campaign, Stogner finished his sophomore season as a reliable target for quarterback Spencer Rattler. He was the third-leading receiver on the team, recording 26 receptions for 426 yards and three touchdowns.

Stogner solidified his breakout last season against Texas, where he caught six passes for 56 yards, including a touchdown reception in the first overtime, en route to the Sooners' 53-45 win.

From the Big 12, Stogner is joined by Iowa State's Charlie Kolar and Chase Allen, Texas' Cade Brewer, West Virginia's Mike O'Laughlin, Texas Tech's Travis Konntz and Baylor's Ben Sims.