Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

OU Football: TE Austin Stogner named to John Mackey Award watch list

By Jesse Crittenden
Posted by 
The Norman Transcript
The Norman Transcript
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CePi6_0b5qbcHL00
Oklahoma tight end Austin Stogner (18) celebrates a reception against Kansas on Nov. 7, 2020 at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) Sue Ogrocki / AP Photo

After a breakout season in 2020, Austin Stogner is another Sooners play to watch this fall.

The junior tight end was announced as a player on the John Mackey Award watch list Friday, the award given to the nation's top tight end. It's the second consecutive year Stogner has landed on the watch list, and will look to be the Sooners first recipient of the ward since Mark Andrews in 2017.

After recording seven catches during his freshman campaign, Stogner finished his sophomore season as a reliable target for quarterback Spencer Rattler. He was the third-leading receiver on the team, recording 26 receptions for 426 yards and three touchdowns.

Stogner solidified his breakout last season against Texas, where he caught six passes for 56 yards, including a touchdown reception in the first overtime, en route to the Sooners' 53-45 win.

From the Big 12, Stogner is joined by Iowa State's Charlie Kolar and Chase Allen, Texas' Cade Brewer, West Virginia's Mike O'Laughlin, Texas Tech's Travis Konntz and Baylor's Ben Sims.

Comments / 0

The Norman Transcript

The Norman Transcript

Norman, OK
1K+
Followers
120
Post
211K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Norman Transcript

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Austin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Ou Football#Sooners#The John Mackey Award#Iowa State#Texas Tech#Baylor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
Sports
Texas Tech University
News Break
Football
Sports
University of Oklahoma
News Break
Sports
Related
Miami, FLPosted by
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Miami Hurricanes tight end Will Mallory named to Mackey Award’s watch list

The Miami Hurricanes’ preseason honors continued to roll in on Friday, with tight end Will Mallory named to the preseason watch list for the John Mackey Award, which recognizes college football’s most outstanding tight end. Mallory is the fourth Miami player to be recognized on a preseason watch list, joining quarterback D’Eriq King (Maxwell Award, O’Brien Award), safety Bubba Bolden (Bednarik ...
Conway, SCThe Post and Courier

CCU's Likely, Heiligh named to Biletnikoff watch list; Likely also on John Mackey list

CONWAY – Everyone in Teal Nation already knew quarterback Grayson McCall had some great targets to throw to, and now the rest of the country knows. The Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation released the 2021 Biletnikoff Award preseason watch list July 22, and it included Coastal Carolina senior tight end Isaiah Likely and senior wide receiver Jaivon Heiligh.
College SportsWMBF

CCU’s Isaiah Likely earns spot on John Mackey Award preseason watch list

NEW YORK – Senior tight end Isaiah Likely continues to garner preseason recognition heading into the 2021 season, as the fourth-year Chanticleer was named to the 2021 John Mackey Award Preseason watch list, the Friends of John Mackey announced today. The award is given annually to the most outstanding collegiate tight end and is voted on by the John Mackey Award Selection Committee.
College Sportsemueagles.com

Odukoya Adds Mackey Award Watch List to Preseason Honors

NEW YORK, N.Y. (EMUEagles.com) — The Friends of John Mackey released the 2021 John Mackey Award Preseason Watch List today, July 23. Representing the Eastern Michigan University football team on the list is senior tight end Thomas Odukoya (Almere, Netherlands-Helen Parkhurst-Garden City C.C.). The 2021 campaign marks the third consecutive season in which Odukoya has received the honor.
Iowa Statebcsnn.com

Iowa State's Potent Offense Lands Dynamic Duo on the John Mackey Award Watch List

Iowa State All-Big 12 tight ends Charlie Kolar and Chase Allen appear on the John Mackey Award watch list, given annually to the nation's best tight end. The duo have each earned All-Big honors three times in their respective careers to help the Cyclone tight end unit rank as one of the best nationally. Iowa State's 82 receptions from its tight ends in 2020 was the best in the nation and its 1,057 receiving yards ranked second.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Dak Prescott Has 2-Word Prediction For Cowboys Season

It’s safe to say that Dak Prescott is excited for the Dallas Cowboys‘ 2021 season. The superstar quarterback, who signed a four-year, $160 million extension this offseason, is making his way back from a devastating 2020 injury. Prescott missed the majority of last season with a serious leg injury, though he’s now fully recovered.
Oklahoma StatePosted by
The Spun

Coach O Has A Blunt Message For Oklahoma, Texas

Over the past few weeks, Oklahoma and Texas have dominated the headlines thanks to their looming move to the SEC. It’s unclear when Oklahoma and Texas will make the official jump to their new conference. Both are tied to the Big 12 through the 2025 season – at least through media rights.
Texas StatePosted by
The Spun

Barry Switzer Says 1 School Is Hurt Most By Oklahoma, Texas

Oklahoma and Texas’ move to the SEC has sparked plenty of debate about what this addition means for the conference’s existing 14 teams. Barry Switzer, who has deep connections with both the SEC and the Big 12, believes this move will benefit the Arkansas Razorbacks. Switzer served as a player/assistant...
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Lincoln Riley Uses 1 Word To Describe Big 12 Conference

For years now, the Big 12 has had a reputation of being a defense-optional league, but Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley says that’s not the case. During an interview with Sirius XM at Big 12 Media Days last week, Riley discussed the defensive coaching and game-planning in the league, which he views as second to none.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Nick Saban Admits 1 Thing ‘Scares Him To Death’

The Alabama Crimson Tide dominated their way to a national championship victory this past year, capping off an undefeated season with a win over Ohio State in the title game. Nick Saban claimed his seventh national championship as a head coach and continued to distinguish himself as one of the best leaders college football has ever seen.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Seattle Seahawks Release Quarterback After Veteran Signing

The Seattle Seahawks made a series of roster moves at the quarterback position on Sunday. The NFC West franchise has officially announced the signing of veteran quarterback Sean Mannion. The Seahawks announced the signing of the 29-year-old quarterback on Sunday. Mannion, a third-round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft out...
College Sportsthespun.com

Big 12 Reportedly Considering Merger With Another Conference

The race to form super conferences within college football is on. Texas and Oklahoma are headed to the SEC, so where does the Big 12 go from here? The Pac-12 isn’t just an option, but is involved in ongoing discussions among conference leaders. On thursday, conference leaders discussed “reaching out”...
Oklahoma Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

Jimbo Fisher warns Texas, Oklahoma about joining the SEC: 'Be careful what you ask for'

The Houston Chronicle’s Brent Zwerneman dropped a bombshell report about Texas and Oklahoma having interest in joining the SEC. Zwerneman wrote that a source indicates an “announcement could come within a couple of weeks concerning the potential addition of UT and OU to the league.” The SEC would then be set to become the first 16-team Super Conference in college football.

Comments / 0

Community Policy