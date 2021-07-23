Simon Ryfors News

Paul will decline his $44.2 million player option for the 2021-22 season, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. As expected, the veteran guard will test the free-agency waters as he heads into his age-36 season. The Suns remain the favorites to retain Paul's services, but he figures to receive heavy interest from a number of teams with cap space or the assets to pull off a sign-and-trade. After battling injuries for most of his prime years, Paul has stayed remarkably healthy in each of the past two seasons, missing just four total regular-season games over that stretch. He's coming off of a strong 2020-21 campaign during which he averaged 16.4 points, 8.9 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 1.4 steals across 70 appearances for the NBA Finals runner-ups.