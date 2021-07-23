Cancel
Dubois County, IN

Looking Back: 7/24

Cover picture for the articleThe Haysville Cubs and the Ireland Merchants battled through 18 innings yesterday, equal to a pair of regular nine inning games before the Cubs pushed over two runs in the top of the 18th frame for a 3-1 victory. It was one of the longest games ever recorded in the history of the Deer Trail League. Richard Mehringer of Ireland and Seaborn Hillis of the Cubs hooked up in a brilliant mound battle with both pitchers going the full 18 innings. Mehringer struck out 14 batters during the afternoon while Hillis fanned 22. Tuffy Anderson drove in two runs for Haysville.

