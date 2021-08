33-year-old Ryan Thompson of Abbeville now sits behind bars after he allegedly used a shotgun to try to kill another male in an argument over payment for storing a motor. According to a press release from Abbeville Police, the incident happened around midday Sunday as officers responded to Abbeville General Hospital to find the victim suffering numerous gunshot wounds from his ankle to his face. Investigators say Thompson allegedly tried to shoot the victim with a handgun first, but missed. That's when Thompson allegedly grabbed the shotgun and shot the victim on the side of his body.