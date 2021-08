There will be 130 riders set to compete for gold in the Olympics men’s road race as a busy Tokyo 2020 cycling schedule gets underway on Saturday.What TV channel is the race on and is there a live stream? Action from the men’s road race is due to be live on BBC1 and can be streamed live on the BBC iPlayer on Saturday morning, while Eurosport will cover the race in its entirety on Eurosport 1, with a live stream on the Eurosport Player and via discovery+.Follow the men’s road race LIVEWhat does the course look like?A brutal course has...