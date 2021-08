My weekly call to action for you to turn up the 5 songs that have been rocking my weekend. Turn them up LOUD that is. One of my all time favorite bands, A Flock Of Seagulls, surprised us Friday by dropping a release date and first single off their upcoming record “String Theory” (out August 21st). The album will feature re-recorded versions of the songs from the band’s catalog, accompanied by The Prague Philharmonic Orchestra. The most exciting part about this to me is two things. 1 it features the original lineup of the band and 2 the songs are re-imagined in a way that makes them new again. To me A Flock Of Seagulls are time-less and this record proves it. Check out the first single, a newly imagined version of their 1995 hit, “Say You Love Me” below.