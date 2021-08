McAdams High School will conduct its first official P-16 Council meeting on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will be held in the McAdams High School cafeteria. The P-16 Council is a positive community organization that is concerned about moving our students forward. Thank you and we look forward to your support. (story submitted by Lorean Kilbert, MTSS Coordinator for Attala County School District)