Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip with a rotating camera may be considered

By Rei Padla
ANDROID COMMUNITY.COM
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Samsung Galaxy Z Flip hasn’t been announced yet but the next-gen version may already be in the conceptual stage. By that we mean a patent has been filed on the World Intellectual Property Office (WIPO) and was recently sighted. The application was for a ‘foldable electronic device with a rotating camera on the hinge’. It’s for the Galaxy Z Flip clamshell foldable phone that may someday come with a rotating camera. Looking at the available images, we see a camera placed on the hinge that can be set at different angles.

androidcommunity.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Samsung Galaxy Z Flip#Camera#Galaxy#Design#Next Gen#Wipo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Samsung Galaxy
News Break
Technology
News Break
Samsung
News Break
Cell Phones
Related
Cell PhonesAndroid Authority

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3's under-display camera could pack a tiny sensor

According to a new leak, Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 3 under-display camera will reportedly pack a 4MP sensor. The leak suggests that it’ll pack similar core screen and camera specs to its predecessor. The Galaxy Z Flip 3, meanwhile, will feature a more traditional selfie camera cut-out. A camera is...
Cell PhonesPosted by
Tom's Guide

Galaxy Note fans petition Samsung to ditch Galaxy S22

When Samsung confirmed that there would indeed be no Galaxy Note 21 in 2021 after nearly a year of speculation, the company knew that people would be disappointed. But it may still have been a bit surprised at the sheer depth of feeling demonstrated by a petition urging a change of path.
TechnologyThe Verge

Samsung announces Unpacked event for August 11th with Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip teaser

Samsung has officially announced when it will hold its next Unpacked product event: August 11th at 10AM ET / 7AM PT. It is widely expected to announce the next version of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 — both of which have already leaked quite a bit. Samsung’s not being shy about those expectations, as a quick look at its invite reveals the outline for both of those devices.
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

Galaxy Z Flip 3 leak again points to sluggish charging speed

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 will have a maximum charging speed of 15W, per venerated industry insider Ice Universe. A battery certification leak had revealed the same earlier, but at that time, the optimists amongst us had assumed that 15W was the wattage of the charger. This is the same as the charging speed of the Galaxy Z Flip 5G and battery capacity will also reportedly stay the same at 3,300mAh.
Cell Phones9to5Google

Samsung reportedly manages IPX8 water resistance for Galaxy Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3

When we reviewed the Galaxy Z Fold 2 last year, we were mostly impressed with what Samsung had to offer, but there were clear roadblocks to mass adoption. One of those issues was water resistance as the Fold 2 quite simply had none. Apparently, Samsung has solved that problem on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3, managing to offer IPX8 water resistance on both devices, according to a reliable source.
Cell Phonespocketnow.com

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 and more Samsung Galaxy smartphones are on sale

We keep on getting incredible savings, but this time we head over to Samsung.com, where you will find the latest Samsung Galaxy devices getting up to $900 savings. First up, we have the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 currently available for just $900 after a massive 50 percent discount, well kind of, as certain conditions have to be met. Samsung’s largest foldable is getting $300 instant savings as soon as you arrive on the device’s landing page, and the extra $600 savings can be achieved by trading in an eligible device.
Cell PhonesPhandroid

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3: Specs, leaks, price and release date

When Samsung went from the Galaxy Fold to the Galaxy Z Fold 2, this marked one of the most drastic design changes between devices in the same line that we’ve ever seen. From the camera module to both of the displays, Samsung completely overhauled its design for the best 2020 foldable phone.
Cell PhonesANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 will come with IPX8 rating

In less than a month, Samsung will officially reveal the new foldable phones. They will be the new premium phone offering from the South Korean tech giant. The duo will replace the Galaxy Note 21 series that has been cancelled. Specifically, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and the Galaxy Z Fold 3 are entering the foldable phone category. A lot of details have been leaked and mentioned but in the coming days and until the Galaxy Unpacked event, expect more will be revealed.
Cell PhonesPosted by
Trusted Reviews

Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked confirmed for August 11 – expect the Galaxy Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3 and more

Samsung has confirmed the date for its next Galaxy Unpacked event and, unsurprisingly, it’s the same as the majority of insiders were predicting: Wednesday August 11. The date was actually confirmed via Morse code yesterday for the handful of people who will routinely consult Bixby for such matters, but Samsung’s invitation makes it much clearer. Here it is in full:
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

Galaxy Z Flip 3 leaks in official high-resolution images

German outlet WinFuture has published upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3's official, high-resolution marketing renders. The images are in line with previously leaked renders and marketing photos and give us a clearer look at the revamped rear design. The phone now has a vertical camera array, which apparently has the same duo of 12MP cameras found on the predecessor.
Cell Phonestechnave.com

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 will only support up to 15W fast charging?

Based on a statement by @UniverseIce on Twitter, it seems that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 will only support up to 15W fast charging. With that in mind, it will be much slower compared to the upcoming iPhone 13 series, which allegedly supports up to 25W fast charging. With...
Cell PhonesPosted by
TechRadar

Galaxy Z Flip 3, Fold 3, Watch 4, more: what we expect from Samsung's August event

With the next Samsung Unpacked event of 2021 scheduled for August 11, we're just around the corner from learning all about the new tech Samsung is hiding up its sleeves. We're expecting loads of new devices, with four gadgets likely according to leaks, rumors and also teases from Samsung itself. There are also a few new things some fans are hoping for, but that likely won't show up - we've listed them below as well.

Comments / 0

Community Policy