Samsung Galaxy Z Flip with a rotating camera may be considered

We keep on getting incredible savings, but this time we head over to Samsung.com, where you will find the latest Samsung Galaxy devices getting up to $900 savings. First up, we have the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 currently available for just $900 after a massive 50 percent discount, well kind of, as certain conditions have to be met. Samsung’s largest foldable is getting $300 instant savings as soon as you arrive on the device’s landing page, and the extra $600 savings can be achieved by trading in an eligible device.