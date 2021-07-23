Samsung Galaxy Z Flip with a rotating camera may be considered
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip hasn’t been announced yet but the next-gen version may already be in the conceptual stage. By that we mean a patent has been filed on the World Intellectual Property Office (WIPO) and was recently sighted. The application was for a ‘foldable electronic device with a rotating camera on the hinge’. It’s for the Galaxy Z Flip clamshell foldable phone that may someday come with a rotating camera. Looking at the available images, we see a camera placed on the hinge that can be set at different angles.androidcommunity.com
