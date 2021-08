Post 4 finished the regular season with a 9-6 win over Pierre Post 8 15/16 Legion at Legion Memorial Field on Friday. Pierre won the opening, five-inning game 5-4. Post 4 led all the way in its 9-6 win. The local nine scored two in the first, one in the second and three in the third to open a 6-0 lead before Pierre responded with three runs in the fourth. The lead was 8-3 when Pierre scored three more runs in the sixth to draw within 8-6 before Post 4 tacked on a run in the bottom half of the frame.