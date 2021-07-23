Cancel
Cher promises to take Britney Spears to St. Tropez for ice cream

By Warm 106.9
warm1069.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCher has promised to make Britney Spears‘ dreams come true: Well, at least a few of them. On Instagram, Britney revealed what she’s been doing to “keep my dreams alive.” Aside from “thinking about having a six-pack like @jlo,” Britney wrote that she was also “thinking about visiting St. Tropez with @cher and eating ice cream,” adding, “She was one of my favorite singers as a kid and I loved to dress up as her.”

