Virginia is adding to it’s list of required vaccines for the upcoming school year. Students entering kindergarten, 7th, and 12th grade. Kindergarten age children must have 2 doses of the Hepatitis A vaccine while 7th and 12th grade students must have had their first dose of the Meningitis B vaccine. If your 12th grader has already had one Meningitis B vaccine they must have another one after they turn 16.