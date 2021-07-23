Peaches and pineapple fire up a new take on bananas Foster

Bananas Foster is one of those classic Southern desserts that’s hardly on anyone’s radar anymore, but not really for any particular reason. It was invented on the fly by a New Orleans chef to honor a local dignitary and inspired by ingredients available in the subtropical port town and a surplus of bananas. Firm bananas are peeled, halved and cooked in a thick yet quick caramel sauce. Rum and banana liquor are added to the caramel and sometimes lit with a match table side, briefly igniting the dish, before it’s served with a big scoop of vanilla ice cream that melts into everything.