16 of the most famous celebrity twins

Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen receive their star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2004. Chris Polk/FilmMagic/Getty Images

There's nothing more special than the bond twins can share.

The same goes in Hollywood. Many twins will work together, like the Olsen twins, who turn 36 on June 13.

Others branch off, like Cole and Dylan Sprouse, who haven't worked together in years.

Brie Bella and Nikki Bella on May 24, 2022. Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Nikki and Brie Bella got their start as a professional wrestling duo, and they co-starred on "Total Bellas," a reality show about their lives, for six seasons.

The Bellas, 38, have been working together since their WWE debut in September 2007. They retired from professional wrestling for good in 2018, and then starred in the reality series "Total Bellas" from 2016 to 2021 on E!.

While neither has given birth to twins, they did give birth to two sons, just one day apart. Nikki and her fiancé (and former "Dancing with the Stars" partner) Artem Chigvintsev welcomed their first child together , Matteo, on July 31, 2020. The next day, Bella and her husband, Daniel Bryan, announced the birth of their second child , Buddy.

Brie and Daniel also have a daughter , 4-year-old Birdie.

Cole and Dylan Sprouse attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 27, 2022. Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

Dylan and Cole Sprouse started their careers sharing multiple roles, but they broke out individually on "The Suite Life of Zack and Cody."

Cole and Dylan, 29, made their film debut in 2001's "Big Daddy" alongside Adam Sandler, sharing the role of his young son Julian. They also shared roles in "Diary of a Sex Addict," "I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus," and "The Master of Disguise."

But their first big roles as two separate characters was on Disney Channel's "The Suite Life of Zack and Cody," which aired from 2005 to 2008, and then its cruise-based spin-off, "The Suite Life on Deck," which aired from 2008 to 2011.

After that, both brothers took a break from acting and attended NYU , but they have since returned to acting. Cole stars in "Riverdale" and appeared in the movie "Five Feet Apart." He's then co-starred with Lana Condor in the 2022 space rom-com "Moonshot."

Dylan appeared in "After We Collided," and will soon appear in the films "Beautiful Disaster" and "My Fake Boyfriend."

Tamera and Tia Mowry in 2015. Vincent Sandoval/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Tia and Tamera Mowry costarred in their own sitcom about being long-lost twins, "Sister, Sister."

On the other hand, the Mowry twins, 43, have basically played twins their entire careers. They got their starts playing twins who were separated at birth in "Sister, Sister" from 1994 to 1999.

They also costarred as twins in the 2000 film "Seventeen Again" and in the 2002 film "The Hot Chick," guest-starred in their little brother's sitcom "Smart Guy" as twins, and costarred in two Disney Channel Original Movies, "Twitches" and "Twitches Too," once again as long-lost twins — this time, with magical powers.

They then moved to reality TV, with "Tia & Tamera" from 2011 to 2013. They also cowrote a series of books catered to pre-teens, "Twintuition," that were published from 2016 to 2018.

Joel and Benji Madden on November 4, 2021. Dominik Bindl/Getty Images

Benji and Joel Madden are best known for their band Good Charlotte.

The Madden brothers, 43, founded their band, Good Charlotte, in 1996 with Joel on lead vocals and Benji on lead guitar and backing vocals. They've had three top 10 albums on the Billboard 200 and seven singles on the Hot 100, peaking at No. 20 with "Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous."

Since then, they also founded their own side project, The Madden Brothers, in 2014, with success in Australia, and they have started other ventures like clothing brands, production companies, and more.

They also have equally iconic wives: Joel has been married to Nicole Richie since 2010, while Benji married Cameron Diaz in 2015.

Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Pierce Bush in 2019. Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Pierce Bush grew up around the White House as daughters of President George W. Bush and granddaughters of President George H. W. Bush.

Barbara and Jenna are fraternal twins, and they were 8 years old when their grandfather was inaugurated in 1989. They then returned to the White House as 19-year-olds in 2000 when their father was elected. They graduated from high school that same year, with Barbara attending Yale and Jenna attending the University of Texas at Austin.

After graduating, the Bush twins, 40, each pursued their own career paths, but they came together in 2017 to write a joint memoir, " Sisters First: Stories from Our Wild and Wonderful Life, " and a picture book for children, also called "Sisters First."

Tiki Barber and Ronde Barber in 2007. Duffy-Marie Arnoult/WireImage/Getty Images

Tiki and Ronde Barber made it to the NFL as a running back and a cornerback, respectively.

Tiki and Ronde, both 47, were drafted into the NFL in 1997, after both playing in college at the University of Virginia. Tiki was drafted to the New York Giants in the second round, while Ronde was sent to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the third round.

Each was highly successful in their football careers, with Ronde even becoming a Super Bowl champion in 2003.

Tiki retired in 2007, while Ronde played all the way through 2013. The twins have authored eight children's books together, most recently 2012's "End Zone."

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen in 2019. ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen are still probably the most successful twins in the world.

The Olsen twins, who turn 36 on June 13, started their empire when they were just babies, sharing the role of Michelle Tanner on "Full House" from 1987 to 1995.

During that time, they began filming home videos that became popular with kids throughout the '90s, as well as starring in feature films like "It Takes Two" in 1995 and "New York Minute" in 2004. They also starred in the sitcoms "Two of a Kind" and "So Little Time," and the animated series "Mary-Kate and Ashley in Action!"

Off-screen they lent their names and likenesses to books, toys, accessories, zines, and home goods. They retired from acting as a duo in 2004 to concentrate on their fashion careers, though Mary-Kate continued to act through 2011 before retiring the next year.

Beyoncé in 2017. Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic/Getty Images

When Beyoncé announced she was pregnant with twins in February 2017, she broke the internet. Sir and Rumi Carter were born in June of that year.

Beyoncé announced her pregnancy in the only way she could — with an epic photo shoot on Instagram in which she looked like a floral goddess. "We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes," she wrote.

It ended up being the most-liked photo of 2017 .

The twins, who will turn 5 this year, have an older sister who's already won a Grammy , so we can't wait to see what they'll do in their futures.

Oliver Phelps and James Phelps in 2019. Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Oliver and James Phelps played the Weasley twins for all eight "Harry Potter" films.

The Phelps twins, 36, will forever be known as Ron Weasley's lovable older twin brothers, Fred and George, roles they played from 2001 to 2011. Now, they host a podcast called " Normal Not Normal ," in which they interview child stars, including former costars Alfred Enoch, Evanna Lynch, Katie Leung, and more.

Khadijah Haqq McCray and Malika Haqq attend the premiere of Hulu's "The Kardashians" on April 7, 2022 Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for ABA

Malika and Khadijah Haqq have been best friends with the Kardashians before they became famous, and they even got their own spin-off show.

Viewers were introduced to Malika and Khadijah when they appeared in 2005 film "Sky High" as the character Penny, who could duplicate herself.

Then, three years later, Malika (and later Khadijah) began appearing on "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" as close friends of Khloe.

The Haqq sisters, 39, then starred in their own spin-off called "Dash Dolls" in 2015, focusing on their lives at the Kardashian-owned boutique Dash. It was canceled after one season, but the two remained on "KUWTK" until the end, and now appear on "The Kardashians" on Hulu.

Marcus and Lucas Dobre in 2018. Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coca-Cola

Marcus and Lucas Dobre, aka the Dobre twins, became famous from Vine.

Collectively, the Dobre twins have accumulated over 5 billion views on YouTube since 2015, and they had almost 2 million followers on Vine before it shut down. They were originally founding members of Team 10, Jake Paul's social media collective, before leaving in June 2017.

The 23-year-olds even signed with CAA to branch out.

They still upload to YouTube three times a week, and they currently have 24.6 million subscribers on their main channel.

Marissa Ribisi and Giovanni Ribisi in 2007. Charley Gallay/Getty Images

Perhaps you didn't know that actor Giovanni Ribisi and designer Marissa Ribisi are twins.

Giovanni, 47, is an actor, best known for roles in "Friends," "Sneaky Pete," "Saving Private Ryan," "Ted," and the original "Avatar," along with its sequel. He also appeared in the 1998 rom-com "Some Girl," which was written by none other than his sister, Marissa, who also starred in the film.

Marissa is also an actor, like her brother, appearing in films such as "Dazed and Confused" and "Pleasantville." But she also started her own fashion brand , Whitley Kros, in 2007.

Aaron and Shawn Ashmore in 2013. Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images

Aaron and Shawn Ashmore are almost 100% identical — it's hard to tell which is which on-screen.

It doesn't help that both Ashmores, 42, have an affinity for appearing in comic-book, sci-fi, and otherwise "nerdy" projects.

Aaron played Jimmy Olsen, Clark Kent's best friend in four seasons of "Smallville," and has also appeared in "Fringe," "Killjoys," and most recently the Netflix series "Locke & Key," based on the comic of the same name.

His twin, Shawn, has even more comic-book cred to his name. He played Iceman in four "X-Men" movies and had a role in the second season of "The Boys" as Lamplighter. He's also appeared in "Smallville" and "Fringe," like his twin, and currently stars on "The Rookie."

Kenny Lucas and Keith Lucas in 2021. Chris Pizzello-Pool/Getty Images

The Lucas Brothers, aka Kenny and Keith Lucas, cowrote the Oscar-winning film "Judas and the Black Messiah."

Kenny and Keith, 36, got their start in comedy, appearing in "Arrested Development" and the animated series "Lucas Bros. Moving Co." together. They also had small roles in "22 Jump Street."

They've continued to work together, popping up in "The Grinder," "Crashing," and "The High Court with Doug Benson."

In 2021, they got a story credit and co-produced "Judas and the Black Messiah," which was nominated for best picture and best original screenplay at the Oscars, among other nods. Daniel Kaluuya won best supporting actor for his performance.

Aaron Carter and Angel Carter in 2006. Michael Tran/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Aaron and Angel Carter are two of six Carter siblings.

Aaron and Angel's older brother is none other than Backstreet Boy Nick Carter. The twins also got involved with entertainment when they were kids, with Aaron starting his own music career with songs like "Aaron's Party," while Angel modeled as a kid.

The two, 34, remained close into adulthood, with Aaron even walking Angel down the aisle at her wedding in 2014.

However, their bond soured at some point, with Angel and Nick filing restraining orders against their brother in 2019.

Knox Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie, and Vivienne Jolie-Pitt on June 21, 2014. Jun Sato/GC Images/Getty Images

Knox and Vivienne Jolie-Pitt were the subject of the most expensive celebrity photograph of all time when they were born in 2008.

When Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie welcomed their twins to the world in July 2008, the race was on to get a glimpse of them. Their parents ended up selling the first look at the twins to Hello and People for a combined $26 million, making it the most expensive celebrity photo ever, according to Forbes.

Now, the twins are going to turn 14 in July 2022. They've each worked on projects with their mom, with Knox having a voice role in "Kung Fu Panda 3" and Vivienne appearing in "Maleficent."