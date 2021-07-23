Sika Gains Full Support and Expertise in Phishing Detection with Cyren Inbox Security

Sika chose Cyren Inbox Security to protect their thousands of Office 365 users and their global business against evasive phishing attacks. They needed a solution that provided additional detection capability, streamlined their incident response playbook, and was easy to use for employees and security analysts alike. They explored other solutions as well, but each presented limitations, risks and costs that did not fit Sika’s needs. “For what we needed. Cyren fit the best in terms of capabilities and pricing,” explained Justas Natauskas, Manager of Sika’s Cyber Defense Team.