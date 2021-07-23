Cancel
Arizona State

TCS Expands in Arizona: To Invest $300 Million by 2026 in Local Job Creation and Community STEM Education

By Staff
SignalsAZ
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS), a leading global IT services, consulting, and business solutions organization, today announced plans to expand its operations in Arizona, investing more than $300 million by 2026 and hiring more than 220 employees by 2023, to meet the digital transformation needs of its customers. TCS will also continue to expand the reach of its STEM and Computer Science education programs in Arizona by increasing teacher training and online content for students over the next two years.

