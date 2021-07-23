Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Lunay Confirms He's Performing At Lollapalooza 2021: Exclusive

By Jessica Roiz
Billboard
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLunay, a two-time nominee at the 2021 Premios Juventud, revealed exclusively to Billboard that he’s officially joining the 2021 Lollapalooza lineup. “I’m going to announce it here as an exclusive,” he tells Billboard. “‘El Niño’ will be at Lollapalooza this year, so stay tuned to my social media for all the details.”

www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miley Cyrus
Person
Anitta
Person
Post Malone
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grant Park#El Ni O#El Ni O#Puerto Rican#Hulu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Livestream
Country
Puerto Rico
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Chicago, ILPosted by
FootwearNews

Miley Cyrus Takes the Stage in a Graphic Tee, Short Shorts & Metallic Go-Go Boots at Lollapalooza

Miley Cyrus channeled the 1980s for her Lollapoolaza performance last night in Chicago. The “Slide Away” singer took the stage during the music festival on Thursday, opting for a retro-inspired look to go along with her mullet haircut. The ensemble teamed a blue tee, reading “Roy Halston,” from brand Alled-Martinez along with coordinating blue and white short shorts.
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Miley Cyrus Gives Lollapalooza the Wild Party It Craves on Night One

Teenagers aren’t typically known for being on time, but the crowd waiting to enter Lollapalooza on Thursday morning proved that generalization wrong. “By 11:30 a.m., it was already poppin’, and usually it’s dead then,” a 25-year-old woman told her friends while waiting for Jimmy Eat World to take the stage. She was right. Thousands of fans arrived early this year in hopes of staking out good sightlines, posing for photo ops, and roaming their first music festival in two years. Wearing fishnet stockings and cowboy hats galore, this crowd was eager to celebrate. Who better to lead the charge than...
CelebritiesPosted by
POPSUGAR

Miley Cyrus's Platform Boots at Lollapalooza Would Certainly Make the Spice Girls Proud

Miley Cyrus performed live at Lollapalooza in Chicago, choosing Gucci for her main outfit on stage at the music festival. Miley has had close ties with the Milan-based brand since being introduced as a new muse and face of the Flora Gorgeous Gardenia fragrance. After she worked with her team of stylists to put together a Gucci wardrobe for her free Pride concert, which streamed in June, this red, sequined, '70s-inspired playsuit with a front zipper, collar, and GG logo belt took center stage.
MusicStereogum

Watch Miley Cyrus Cover Pixies’ “Where Is My Mind” At Lollapalooza

Miley Cyrus has been going hard on the alt-rock covers lately. In the past few months alone, Cyrus has sung songs from Hole, Mazzy Star, and the Cocteau Twins. Last night, Cyrus headlined the first night of Lollapalooza, the first truly grand-scale American music festival since the start of the pandemic. She opened her set with her 2013 hit “We Can’t Stop,” and she turned that song into a medley with the Pixies anthem “Where Is My Mind.”
FestivalPosted by
rolling out

Lollapalooza opens with star-studded talent and thousands in attendance (pics)

Lollapalooza launched its first day with thousands in attendance in Chicago. The pandemic and the rise of the delta variant seemed to do little to deter those who were ready to come outside and experience life as it was before the pandemic. The festival has specific protocols when it comes to attendance. Those who attended must be able to present a vaccination card or proof of being tested for COVID-19 72 hours prior to attending the festival. According to a Lollapalooza post via Twitter, 90% of the festival-goers showed proof of their vaccination. 600 festival-goers were turned away for lack of documentation.
MusicVulture

Is Kanye West Performing Donda at Rolling Loud Miami?

The rollout for Kanye West’s tenth studio album, Donda, may soon include a full performance at Rolling Loud Miami. Billboard is reporting that Ye will work Hard Rock Stadium this Sunday. Frequent West collaborator Consequence posted what looks like a design for a pyramid with a detachable top on Instagram. The now-deleted post was captioned in part “DONDA Experience, Rolling Loud, FL, 07.25.21.” The Rap Alert Twitter account saved screenshots of the deleted post.
MusicPosted by
Variety

Miley Cyrus Flashes ‘Free Britney’ Sign – With Images of Handcuffs — During Lollapalooza Set

Miley Cyrus pulled out all the stops for her headlining Thursday night set at the Lollapalooza festival in Chicago: She brought out Billy Idol, Juicy J, Wiz Khalifa, Kid Laroi and G Herbo; played covers of songs that “made me who I am” — Blondie’s “Heart of Glass,” the Pixies’ Where Is My Mind?,” Temple of the Dog’s “Say Hello to Heaven” and Idol’s “White Wedding” — and flashed a big “Free Britney” image, which was accompanied by handcuffs, on the video screen during Spears’ pre-recorded vocal on their 2013 song together, “SMS (Bangerz).” Miley Cyrus performed SMS BANGERZ FT Britney...
SoccerAOL Corp

Kanye Confirms He's Living in Atlanta Stadium to Finish 'Donda': Pic

Why can’t he just run away? After making headlines for reportedly living in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Kanye West confirmed his new digs — and decided to give fans a peek inside. The “Bound 2” rapper, 44, shared an Instagram photo on Tuesday, July, 27, of his room in the stadium....
Music947wls.com

Watch Miley Cyrus performed White Wedding with Billy Idol at Lollapalooza

So yesterday I had a chance to watch Miley Cyrus perform at Lollapalooza. All I can say is WOW! I was blown away by how amazing she was!!. She started the set with her song ” We can’t stop” and added The Pixies “Wheres my mind” into the fold. The next couple of songs she performed with Billy Idol which included “White Wedding” then rolled into Blondie‘s “Heart of Glass.”
Chicago, ILDaily Northwestern

The Daily’s 2021 Lollapalooza preview

After a year-long hiatus, the four day festival, arguably Chicago’s biggest musical event of the year, will return to Grant Park on Thursday. Boasting a star-studded lineup, the event is also taking preventative measures against COVID-19, requiring all attendees to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test. If...
Musickiss951.com

Kanye West Confirms Album Drop And Previews Song In Beats Ad

Looks as if the Kanye album rumors are true. During the NBA finals Tuesday night, a Beats ad featuring track star Sha’Carri Richardson soundtracked the rapper’s song from his new album. Sha'Carri doesn't need you to let her do anything.Scored and edited by Kanye WestFeatured track is "No Child Left...
Moviesthestreamable.com

How to Watch Hulu’s Exclusive Lollapalooza Livestream Live for Free Without Cable

If you’re a fan of live music, Hulu is offering the opportunity to enjoy the incredible Lollapalooza experience without the body-to-body crowds and sky-high concession prices. The streaming service is offering an exclusive live feed of the iconic Chicago festival, whether you’re on the ad-supported or ad-free tier. Hulu also offers a Free 30-Day Trial, so you can enjoy other great shows and movies for several weeks after Lolla’s final encore.
Chicago, ILPosted by
UPI News

Rapper DaBaby dropped from Sunday's Lollapalooza lineup

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Rapper DaBaby has been dropped from Sunday's lineup for the Lollapalooza music festival in Chicago. "Lollapalooza was founded on diversity, inclusivity, respect, and love. With that in mind, DaBaby will no longer be performing at Grant Park tonight. Young Thug will now perform at 9:00pm on the Bud Light Seltzer Stage, and G Herbo will perform at 4:00pm on the T-Mobile Stage," the event's Twitter feed said.
MusicVulture

Kanye West Previewed Donda at an Invite-Only Album Listening Party

Yeah, we lost our invite, too. Man about town Kanye West teased new music this weekend with an invite-only listening party. No, it wasn’t YANDHI. It’s reportedly Donda, the long-delayed homage to his late mother. Clips of the party in Las Vegas circulated online Sunday, amid reviews for the new music. Twitter gossips posted the registration, which said no cell phones are permitted, as well as images of West wearing a full ski mask and gloves. At least someone wore PPE? Lil Baby, Pusha T, Travis Scott, Baby Keem, and more are rumored to be on the album, which still has a focus on religion, according to those who listened. One track reportedly features a recording of his mother speaking and on one interlude “a woman just says Donda like 50 times.” Footage of Tyler, the Creator in the studio with West surfaced on Saturday, showing a whiteboard with a potential track list. The official date for Donda, if that is indeed the album’s name, is unknown, though Justin Laboy of RevoltTV tweeted, “When it drops this week, we probably not going to listen to anything else for a while,” after listening to it on Sunday with Kevin Durant. Donda would be the rapper’s tenth studio album, following Jesus Is King, his 2019 gospel album. Sorry to every rapper planning to drop soon. Yeezus is coming.
TV & VideosA.V. Club

Hulu shares details on this year's Lollapalooza livestream

There are countless justifiable reasons for skipping Lollapalooza this year—the Delta variant is scary, Chicago gets hot as fuck in the summer, a year away from crowds hasn’t made the heart grow any fonder—but whatever reason your reason is, Hulu and Lollapalooza have you covered: This year, specifically this weekend, Hulu subscribers will be able to enjoy a special livestream of all four days of the music festival from their own homes. That means air conditioning, hopefully no Delta variant, and also hopefully very few pushy Chicagoans trying to get a better position to see Jimmy Eat World. The real in-person Lollapalooza is requiring vaccine cards or negative COVID tests, but you don’t need to worry about that if you don’t leave your home! (It’s still most likely a good idea to get vaccinated, though. Go do it if you can.)
Chicago, ILBillboard

DaBaby’s Lollapalooza Performance Cancelled Following Homophobic Comments

One week after DaBaby delivered homophobic comments onstage at Rolling Loud Miami, Lollapalooza has dropped the rapper from its lineup, just hours before he was supposed to perform at Grant Park in Chicago on Sunday night (Aug. 1). “Lollapalooza was founded on diversity, inclusivity, respect, and love,” reads a statement...
Festivalbrooklynvegan.com

Lollapalooza 2021 Thursday pics & video (Miley Cyrus, Jimmy Eat World, Orville Peck, more)

Despite concerns of rising COVID cases, Lollapalooza kicked off as planned on Thursday (7/29) with sets from Jimmy Eat World, Orville Peck (who played his cover of Lady Gaga's "Born This Way"), Flo Milli, Playboi Carti, Kim Petras, and more, as well as Miley Cyrus, who brought out big-name guests Billy Idol, G Herbo, Wiz Khalifa, Juicy J, and The Kid LAROI, and covered Pixies, Blondie, Cher, Temple of the Dog, and Sinead O'Connor. Billboard reports:

Comments / 0

Community Policy