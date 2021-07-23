Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

How a U.S. Real Estate Leader Prevents Account Takeovers and Saves Time with Cyren Inbox Security

Infoworld
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOperating since 1926, The Keyes Company is Florida’s #1 independent brokerage. With more than 3,500 agents working across 58 offices, Keyes takes pride in its deep first-hand knowledge of Florida real estate and commitment to the well-being of its employees, agents, and customers. Keyes was experiencing a high volume of...

www.infoworld.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate Brokerage#Time#Real Estate Agents#Cyren Inbox Security#The Keyes Company
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
MLSInman.com

Automate your day with time-saving real estate software

I found this article and thought you... With numerous listings to keep track of, along with dozens of past and present clients, many luxury agents are burdened by administrative busywork and can’t focus on what matters most—namely, nurturing client relationships and closing deals. How do you automate these tasks and transform your real estate practice?
Las Vegas, NVLas Vegas Sun

Vegas real estate exec helps Hispanic community secure housing dreams

When Flavio Jimenez was 16, his father made a mistake that would change the trajectory of his life. Moises Jimenez, in an attempt to purchase his first home after decades of working for scant wages, gave a real estate agent $5,000 in cash for a down payment. The elder Jimenez, who died in 2010, never saw the crooked agent again and never did own his own home.
Real EstatePosted by
CBS News

Real estate markets skyrocketing in major U.S. cities

Millions of people left major cities in 2020 during the pandemic shutdown, but now many are returning. The real estate markets are skyrocketing, with Manhattan real estate brokers reporting the number of sales surging to the highest level in six years. Michael George reports.
Real Estateballenvegas.com

How To Find Real Estate Comps

Lori Ballen, the owner of this website, benefits from purchases made through her affiliate links. In order to get a good idea of the value of a house, you need to look at comparable properties that have sold recently in similar homes in the area with similar features. We call these real estate comps.
Real EstateNevada Appeal

Jim Valentine: These times and real estate

We are experiencing some interesting times in Northern Nevada these days. We lost our mountains for a few days because of the smoke blowing in from several fires in the area, and now we are told that COVID-19 has changed its appearance, disposition, characteristics, or something or other that is causing us to mask up again albeit in a modified manner from the extreme masking practices that we were advised to utilize while the scientists and politicians got their knowledge and ideas formulated.
Real Estatefoodlogistics.com

VersaCold Secures Strategic Real Estate Portfolio

VersaCold Logistics Services has completed the acquisition of a strategic portfolio of cold storage warehouse assets from H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and Crestpoint Real Estate Investment. "This investment is about VersaCold enhancing control over our destiny," said CEO, Mike Arcamone. "By owning these buildings, we will be able to...
Florida StatePosted by
Jordan Hinsch

How to Get Your Real Estate License in Florida and the Cost

How to Get Your Real Estate License in Florida and the CostJordan Hinsch. Have you seen how high the housing prices in your area are going? With the huge influx of people moving to Florida, just as many people are rushing to become real estate agents because they've realized the earning potential. Each state in the United States has unique requirements, costs, and laws which determine who can or can't be a real estate agent. In Florida, many people think it costs thousands just to pass the test.
MarketsGlobeSt.com

How to Mitigate the Risk of Cryptocurrencies in Real Estate

Real estate owners are starting to warm to the idea of cryptocurrency as a form of payment, both from tenants and in property transactions. However, there are some concerns keeping cryptocurrencies from penetrating the mainstream market—and the inherent risk is at the top of the list. A recent Bloomberg article...
Personal FinanceAccountingWEB

How to Spot Accidental Accounting and Prevent It

Saying yes to every request is impossible without knowing if you can follow through on the task. You’re doing your monthly check-in with one of your best clients when they mention the struggle they’re having getting their bills paid on time. It’s not a cash flow issue; rather, it’s the shuffle of paperwork involved. Bills are misplaced, approvals are getting stuck with various people in the process, and checks are being mailed before the product or service has even arrived. They ask if you can help by taking over their AP process. They are, for any accounting firm, a dream client, so you agree.
Real Estatethemreport.com

How Real Estate Investment is Affecting Housing Supply

Investors are snapping up single-family properties, which already are in short supply, at a quickening pace, research shows. That often puts the everyday house hunter in competition with professional buyers who almost always have an upper hand, but an Investor Report from from economists at Realtor.com shows that, in a few big markets, rather than exacerbating the inventory shortage, investors are actually helping to replenish the number of homes for sale.
Personal FinanceHouston Chronicle

MK Decision's Digital Account Opening Platform Delivers Bank Account Authentication and Real-Time Funding Powered by Plaid

SAN DIEGO (PRWEB) July 22, 2021. MK Decision (MK), a family-founded FinTech company, innovates its digital account opening platform by integrating with Plaid, a data network powering the digital financial ecosystem, for bank account authentication and real-time account funding. Committed to continuous improvement, the MK team introduced Plaid’s API for...
Real Estateroselawgroupreporter.com

How the race to space could impact real estate

Amazon and Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos flew to suborbital space and back on Tuesday. His journey follows Virgin Records founder Richard Branson’s space trip last week. But what do these billionaire space joyrides have to do with real estate? A lot, if this trend truly takes off, real estate experts say.
Real Estatearxiv.org

Time Varying Risk in U.S. Housing Sector and Real Estate Investment Trusts Equity Return

This study examines how housing sector volatilities affect real estate investment trust (REIT) equity return in the United States. I argue that unexpected changes in housing variables can be a source of aggregate housing risk, and the first principal component extracted from the volatilities of U.S. housing variables can predict the expected REIT equity returns. I propose and construct a factor-based housing risk index as an additional factor in asset price models that uses the time-varying conditional volatility of housing variables within the U.S. housing sector. The findings show that the proposed housing risk index is economically and theoretically consistent with the risk-return relationship of the conditional Intertemporal Capital Asset Pricing Model (ICAPM) of Merton (1973), which predicts an average maximum of 5.6 percent of risk premium in REIT equity return. In subsample analyses, the positive relationship is not affected by sample periods' choice but shows higher housing risk beta values for the 2009-18 sample period. The relationship remains significant after controlling for VIX, Fama-French three factors, and a broad set of macroeconomic and financial variables. Moreover, the proposed housing beta also accurately forecasts U.S. macroeconomic and financial conditions.
Real Estateirei.com

Real estate roundtable: Three U.S. cities and three executives monitoring their progress

What property type most defines cities such as New York, Miami and Dallas? What are those cities biggest concerns around hospitality and housing? In what ways will the post-pandemic environment change? What is the biggest impact that will be made by proptech? And what niche real estate category is looking strongest in those markets? Those and other questions are answered by Brian Bader, Kristi Gibson and Ian Shapiro, executives in the real estate practice at BDO. (07/2021)
Real Estaterismedia.com

Part Two: How to Become a Real Estate Mentor

Editor’s Note: This is the second article in a two-part series. To read part one, click here . Consider your first months as a real estate agent. Can you remember wondering how to put all the information learned in your real estate licensing course into action? Or how to assimilate to different documents, technology and policies of a new brokerage. Yet even further, how will this business translate to a sustainable, full-time, income-producing career?
Real Estaterealtybiznews.com

Commercial Real Estate Startup Jones Secures $12.5m Series A Funding

New York-based commercial real estate startup Jones has just announced raising $12.5 million in Series A funding led by JLL Spark and Khosla Ventures. Other investors named in the announcement were Camber Creek, Rudin Management, DivcoWest, and Sage Realty. The company is a marketplace curator for pre-approved vendors for tenants...
Internetretechnology.com

How to Create the Perfect Email Address for Real Estate Agents

An email address can say a lot about a real estate agent. Sometimes it's the only form of contact they'll have with real estate leads. So it is important to look professional and also make it easy to remember. Here are some tips to follow. 1. You Need to Use...
Real EstateSan Francisco Weekly

How To Go Above & Beyond For Clients In Real Estate, Yenny Hanley Explains

The world of real estate is much deeper than just transactions and properties. Sales of these properties typically involves people who are putting their funds and hopes into finding their dream home or investment property. To truly succeed within the real estate industry, you need to be able to go above and beyond for clients and create a lasting impression of trust and reliability. By this measure, Yenny Hanley has succeeded in real estate as she prioritizes individual needs and requirements of each client. This has helped her build up a trusted reputation within the Miami real estate market and beyond.

Comments / 0

Community Policy