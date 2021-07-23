Cancel
Food & Drinks

You Are Cooking Your Bacon Wrong

By Wes
Power 96
Power 96
 9 days ago
I'll eat bacon any way I can get it. Now that we've established that I will eat bacon pretty much anyway or where but raw, let me tell you how to properly cook bacon. The best way is to put your bacon strips in a pan and cover them with water. The water should just barely be over the height of the bacon. Turn the pan up to boil. What you are going for is enough water to boil the bacon for about two minutes before it drys up. When the water drys up, switch that heat down to about medium and finish frying up your bacon. This process renders most of the fat from your bacon and leaves you with the crispiest, best strips of bacon you've ever had.

Power 96

Power 96

Faribault, MN
Power 96 plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

