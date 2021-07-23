10 ways to have a food-safe summer
Summer is here and in full swing, which means enjoying the sunshine, staying cool by the water and BBQs. While fun is the main thing on everyone’s mind, when food is involved, food safety should also be a consideration. According to the CDC, it is estimated that each year 48 million people get sick from foodborne illness. It is somewhat scary to think that when not handled properly, food that tastes so good could be the cause of illness.www.grundycountyherald.com
