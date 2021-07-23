Fibers inspired by spider silk are stronger than steel
Spider silk is known for its incredible strength. For its size, it is stronger than most man-made materials, and scientists have long dreamed of a way to synthesize it. Unfortunately for us humans, there are problems with synthesizing spider silk. Professor Fuzhong Zhang at the Washington University McKelvey School of Engineering explained that there is a problem with getting the amount of nanocrystals in synthetic silk right. Nanocrystals are an important component in making the silk strong.www.earth.com
