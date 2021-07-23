Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Review: The many unseemly faces of Facebook

By Gina Chon
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o0rAA_0b5qKMoQ00
Facebook Chairman and CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies at a House Financial Services Committee hearing in Washington, U.S., October 23, 2019.

WASHINGTON, July 23 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Given the controversies that have dogged Facebook (FB.O) in the past few years, the social network’s continuing domination is remarkable. A new book by New York Times reporters Sheera Frenkel and Cecilia Kang reveals disturbing details about recent scandals and Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg’s handling of the near-$1 trillion company’s growing power. Despite all the bad publicity and political outrage, there’s a nagging sense that none of it really matters, least of all to its 3 billion-plus users.

“An Ugly Truth: Inside Facebook’s Battle for Domination” does readers a favor by largely fast forwarding through Facebook’s history to focus on the last five years. The platform’s start in Zuckerberg’s dorm at Harvard University is well documented. Though his ruthlessness was on display then, the social network really became a business after he met Sheryl Sandberg, who became his second-in-command, at a Christmas party in 2007. The company went public five years later.

Their relationship is not as tight as it appears. Sandberg was hired from Google to be the adult in the room. She made Facebook more professional and turned it into an online advertising powerhouse. Her boss strangely didn’t seem that interested or appreciative, preferring to focus on features that would make the platform more addictive. Sandberg’s experience in Washington, where she had worked for former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers, for a while made her Facebook’s public face.

But when the company most needed adult supervision, Sandberg seemed to fade into the background. Though Facebook’s threat intelligence team fell under her purview, it was managers below her who directed the unit in the crucial months leading up to the 2016 U.S. presidential election. When President Donald Trump later made comments that could stir violence, employees looked to Sandberg to speak out against Zuckerberg’s decision not to remove that content. She stayed silent.

The Facebook’s founder asserted himself during another scandal that hit in 2018. That’s when revelations about political consultant Cambridge Analytica harvesting Facebook user data came to light. Though responsibility fell in Zuckerberg’s domain, he blamed Sandberg for the news coverage. It led to his first appearance in front of a congressional committee.

Zuckerberg’s zealousness to protect his company blinded him to problems and solutions. He saw Facebook’s power as manageable, embracing its reach while downplaying its influence. Those instincts led him to initially blow off the magnitude of Russian interference on the platform, cozy up to Trump, and act too slowly to remove content targeting the Rohingya ethnic minority in Myanmar.

What’s most surprising about these episodes is the ineptness and red tape that they reveal. From the outside, Facebook looks like a well-oiled revenue machine. “An Ugly Truth” reveals that, although Facebook discovered Russian manipulation on the platform several months before the 2016 election, warnings by then-Chief Security Officer Alex Stamos didn’t fully reach Zuckerberg or Sandberg until a month after the vote.

Zuckerberg’s creation emerges as a Jekyll-and-Hyde platform. The benign side hosts pictures and videos of cute babies, funny pets and birthday shout-outs. The other serves up toxic content that fuels conspiracy theories about election results or Covid-19 vaccines. That side produces the greatest engagement, which leads to more ad revenue.

The company has faced several campaigns urging users to delete their accounts. Co-founder Chris Hughes argued it should be broken up. Big name advertisers like Ford Motor (F.N) and Clorox (CLX.N) have boycotted the platform. Yet Facebook remains an astoundingly successful business, something the book only briefly touches on. In the first quarter of 2021, the eponymous social network’s monthly users rose 10% year-over-year to 2.85 billion. Nearly 3.5 billion people logged onto one of its family of apps, including Instagram and WhatsApp. Revenue increased by almost 50% in that period to $26 billion.

While users continue to vote with their thumbs, there’s not much pressure on Facebook to change. That applies both inside the company and in bodies that could force overhauls, like the U.S. Congress. Even though rioters used the social network before and during the storming of the Capitol building in January, Facebook does not face the same regulatory scrutiny as Wall Street after the 2008 financial crisis. Until there are consequences for its business, Facebook will keep humming along. That’s the ugliest truth of all.

Follow @GinaChon on Twitter

CONTEXT NEWS

- “An Ugly Truth: Inside Facebook’s Battle for Domination,” by Sheera Frenkel and Cecilia Kang was published on July 13 by Harper.

Breakingviews

Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.

Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

152K+
Followers
186K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Zuckerberg
Person
Sheryl Sandberg
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Advertising#2016 Election#New York Times#Harvard University#Treasury#Russian#Ford Motor Lrb F N#The U S Congress
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Internet
News Break
Whatsapp
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Google
News Break
Instagram
Related
BusinessPosted by
The Conversation UK

Mark Zuckerberg wants to turn Facebook into a ‘metaverse company’ – what does that mean?

Mark Zuckerberg wants to reinvent Facebook. He has been telling analysts and journalists that he wants the company to lead the way to a completely different internet. He said:. In the coming years, I expect people will transition from seeing us primarily as a social media company to seeing us as a metaverse company … In many ways the metaverse is the ultimate expression of social technology.
Internetluxurylaunches.com

While he draws a salary of $1, Facebook spent $24 million on the personal security of Mark Zuckerberg – Here are the insane amounts the top tech companies spent last year to keep their CEOs safe.

It would not be wrong to say, the tech elite of our world is running the show. The more they climb the success ladder, the more we believe that uneasy lies the head that wears the crown! Earlier this month, Anthony Di Iorio, the billionaire co-founder of Ethereum who moves around with his own personal team of bodyguards, quit the cryptocurrency world as he feels unsafe. It doesn’t come as a surprise that it’s imperative to spend millions to save the tech leaders that make billions; what’s surprising is the total sum of millions paid! Facebook spent more than $23.4 million on security costs for CEO Mark Zuckerberg in 2020, according to the company’s annual executive compensation report. Zuckerberg’s security expenses are alarmingly high compared to his counterparts in the valley. Based on data compiled by Protocol below is a round-up of the cost to protect high-profile tech execs:
InternetPosted by
Daily Mail

Twitter is condemned for LOCKING account of conservative commentator Dave Rubin after he tweeted COVID vaccines aren't working as promised and that booster shot is on the horizon

Twitter has come under fire for locking the account of conservative commentator Dave Rubin over a post where he said COVID-19 vaccines aren't working as promised, officials want a federal mandate and booster shots are in the works. Rubin, whose new book 'Don't Burn (Fill in the blank) is released...
InternetWired UK

Mark Zuckerberg’s Metaverse already sucks

First floated in Neal Stephenson’s 1992 sci-fi novel Snow Crash, the Metaverse is an idealised immersive successor of the internet – a virtual space where billions of users will move, interact, and operate across myriad different but interoperable worlds and situations, always retaining their avatar identities, virtual possessions, and digital currencies. It is hard to pin the Metaverse down (more on this later), but the shape one can make out amid the cyberpunk mist is some version of Ernest Cline’s novel Ready Player One meets Fortnite, meets virtual reality, meets blockchain. A game-y galaxy that seamlessly fuses with the Meatspace. What matters is that Metaverse is now the buzzword du jour, and that Facebook wants a piece of it. The bad news is that Zuckerberg’s Metaverse ambitions sound boring as hell.
ProtestsPosted by
Daily Mail

Protesters lay body bags outside Facebook HQ to demonstrate 'deadly effects' of misinformation about COVID vaccines after Biden accused the social media giant of 'killing people'

A watchdog group placed body bags outside Facebook's headquarters during a protest calling the social media giant out for allowing the spread of misinformation about the coronavirus vaccine. The Real Facebook Oversight Board staged the protest outside the company's headquarters in Washington, DC, on Wednesday in an attempt to 'draw...
Internetmarketresearchtelecast.com

The reason why the Facebook logo is blue: What is the reason?

It is called the Queen of Social Networks, and although it was not the first of its kind, Facebook was the first for many of us since its activation on February 4, 2004, the day that Mark Zuckerbeger, Eduardo Saverin, Andrew McCollum, Dustin Moskovitz y Chris Hughes they made history at their university.
Books & LiteratureBowling Green Daily News

Book review: 'An Ugly Truth'

“An Ugly Truth: Inside Facebook’s Battle for Domination” by Sheera Frenkel and Cecilia Kang. Harper. 333 pp. $29.99. Review provided by The Washington Post. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s first-ever testimony before Congress, in 2018, came in a highly charged atmosphere that set up his appearance as a pivotal moment for the company and a critical test for the young chief executive. Just weeks earlier, it was revealed that Cambridge Analytica, which worked with the Trump campaign, had obtained Facebook profile data on millions of users to target voters, and Zuckerberg was under enormous pressure from politicians and the public to provide answers.
InternetGreenfield Daily Reporter

ANOTHER VIEWPOINT: Social media’s brazen free pass

There is no question that the spread of misinformation on social media is a massive contributor to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis in this country. Despite clear and compelling evidence that vaccination is effective in fighting the disease and safe for those who take it, some 44% of Americans over the age of 12 remain unvaccinated.
BusinessGoLocalProv

Magaziner Announces He is Suing Facebook, Refuses to Answer If He Owns or Owned Stock

RI General Treasurer Seth Magaziner announced on Friday that he is filing a lawsuit on behalf of the RI Employees’ Retirement System of Rhode Island against Facebook. According to his press release the lawsuit will be "filed against certain officers, including co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg, and members of the board of directors of Facebook (NYSE: FB) alleging breaches of fiduciary duties pertaining to the Facebook-Cambridge Analytica data-privacy scandal."
Providence Business News

Employees’ Retirement System of R.I. suing Facebook over Cambridge Analytica scandal

PROVIDENCE – R.I. General Treasurer Seth Magaziner announced Friday that the Employees’ Retirement System of Rhode Island has filed a lawsuit in Delaware against Facebook Co-Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg and members of the Facebook’s board of directors, alleging breaches of fiduciary duties pertaining to the social media outlet and Cambridge Analytica data-privacy scandal.

Comments / 0

Community Policy