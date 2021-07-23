Americans Spend Again and American Express Profit Surges

The Marriott Bonvoy Business American Express Card is a hotel co-branded business travel rewards credit card. It’s designed for people who frequently stay at SPG, Ritz-Carlton, and other eligible hotel and resort brands in the Marriott Bonvoy loyalty program. You’ll earn six points per dollar on purchases at participating Marriott Bonvoy hotels, four points per dollar on purchases in select categories and two points per dollar on all other eligible purchases. A 75,000-point welcome offer is available with this card after spending $3,000 in eligible purchases within the first 3 months of Card Membership. Plus, earn up to $150 back in statement credits on eligible purchases made on your new Card within the first 3 months of Card Membership. Valuable cardholder benefits include free in-room premium internet access, car rental loss and damage insurance, baggage insurance and complimentary Silver Elite status.
Comments / 0