Americans Spend Again and American Express Profit Surges

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in American Express during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its position in American Express by 92.6% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in American Express during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in American Express during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.01% of the company’s stock.