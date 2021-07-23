Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Americans Spend Again and American Express Profit Surges

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 10 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Spending at restaurants, shops and entertainment venues has come back in force as vaccines become more common and it fueled a revenue surge at American Express during the second quarter. That momentum picked up as the quarter progressed, the company said Friday, particularly spending from younger...

www.usnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans#Ap#Millennial#Zacks Investment Research#American Express Co#American Express#Platinum Card#Automated Insights#Axp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
News Break
Small Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Salvus Wealth Management LLC Has $2.88 Million Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in American Express during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its position in American Express by 92.6% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in American Express during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in American Express during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.01% of the company’s stock.
Credits & LoansUS News and World Report

Marriott Bonvoy Business™ American Express® Card

The Marriott Bonvoy Business American Express Card is a hotel co-branded business travel rewards credit card. It’s designed for people who frequently stay at SPG, Ritz-Carlton, and other eligible hotel and resort brands in the Marriott Bonvoy loyalty program. You’ll earn six points per dollar on purchases at participating Marriott Bonvoy hotels, four points per dollar on purchases in select categories and two points per dollar on all other eligible purchases. A 75,000-point welcome offer is available with this card after spending $3,000 in eligible purchases within the first 3 months of Card Membership. Plus, earn up to $150 back in statement credits on eligible purchases made on your new Card within the first 3 months of Card Membership. Valuable cardholder benefits include free in-room premium internet access, car rental loss and damage insurance, baggage insurance and complimentary Silver Elite status.
Credits & LoansAmerican Banker

American Express braces for new competition in premium cards

American Express expects more pressure to win high-end cardholders, even though a major competitor, Citigroup, has dropped out of the market. "I don't assume it's just us and Chase for long. Other people will try to get in this game," Stephen Squeri, chairman and CEO of American Express, said Friday during an earnings call. "We're focused on developing the best product possible and making sure we can take on all comers."
StocksBenzinga

Why American Express Stock Is Trading Higher Today

American Express Co (NYSE: AXP) shares are trading higher Friday morning after the company reported better-than-expected financial results. American Express reported second-quarter earnings of $2.80 per share, which beat the estimate of $1.58 per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $10.24 billion, which beat the estimate of $9.54 billion.
Stocksmynews13.com

American Express, Twitter rise; Boston Beer, Intel fall

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:. TAL Education Corp., down $14.52 to $6. U.S.-listed shares of Chinese for-profit education companies sank on fears of a regulatory clampdown by Beijing. Boston Beer Co., down $246.54 to $701. The brewer of Samuel Adams beer reported weaker-than-expected results, saying...
Economybreakingtravelnews.com

Government support sees American return to profit

American Airlines Group has reported a second-quarter net profit of $19 million, or $0.03 per diluted share. However, excluding net special items, the second-quarter net loss at the carrier stood at $1.1 billion, or -$1.69 per share. The company recognised $1.4 billion of net special credits during the three-month period,...
TravelNBC Chicago

American, Southwest Post Quarterly Profits, Boosted by Travel Surge, Federal Aid

A jump in travel demand this summer boosted revenue for Southwest and American airlnes. Costs rose as the carriers ramped up operations. American Airlines and Southwest Airlines posted second-quarter profits Thursday, getting a lift from federal aid and a surge in travel demand. Fort Worth, Texas-based American reported net income...
EconomyArkansas Online

American, Southwest record 2Q profits

DALLAS -- American Airlines and Southwest Airlines both posted second-quarter profits on Thursday thanks to generous federal pandemic relief that covers most of their labor costs. The reports on Thursday underscored the progress that airlines are making in rebuilding after the coronavirus crushed air travel -- and how much further...
Fort Worth, TXsandiegouniontribune.com

American Airlines turns small profit with taxpayers’ help

FORT WORTH, Texas — American Airlines eked out a second-quarter profit of $19 million, its first since the pandemic started, thanks to nearly $1.5 billion in federal relief. The report on Thursday underscored the progress airlines are making in rebuilding after the coronavirus crushed air travel — and how much farther they still have to go to fully recover.
Financial ReportsForbes

American Express Stock To Top The Revenues Estimates In Q2?

American Express (NYSE: AXP) is scheduled to report its fiscal Q2 2021 results on Friday, July 23. We expect American Express to top the consensus estimates for revenues, while the earnings are likely to remain below expectations. The company reported mixed results in the first quarter of 2021 as well, with its earnings beating the estimates and revenues falling short. The revenues suffered due to lower net interest income and a decline in non-interest revenues. On the flip side, its net income improved in Q1 due to a favorable reduction in provisions for credit losses. We expect the non-interest income to see some growth in the second quarter due to a recovery in the consumer spending levels. Additionally, provisions are expected to see a further decline in Q2.
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

First American Financial Earnings, Sales Surge In Q2

(RTTNews) - First American Financial Corporation (FAF) Thursday reported net income of $302.3 million or $2.72 per share in the second quarter, up from $170.66 million or $1.52 per share in the same quarter a year ago. Total revenue for the quarter increased 41% year-over-year to $2.266 billion from $1.6088...
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Boeing And American Express Lead The DIA Sharply Lower Monday

U.S. indices were trading lower Monday amid renewed COVID-19 concerns, which have weighed on reopening stocks and clouded recovery outlook. The U.S. is also expected to blame China on cyberattacks earlier in the year, which has added to macro uncertainty. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ: DIA)...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

$7.69 Billion in Sales Expected for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) This Quarter

Analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) will announce sales of $7.69 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nineteen analysts have issued estimates for United Airlines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.16 billion to $8.85 billion. United Airlines posted sales of $2.49 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 208.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th.
Energy Industryalbuquerqueexpress.com

US oil giants to keep a lid on spending even as profits surge

US oil giants ExxonMobil and Chevron reported strong profits on Friday riding a wave of higher prices amid recovering demand, but pledged to keep a lid on spending. The results marked a 180-degree reversal from this time last year when the companies suffered hefty losses amid heavy pandemic restrictions that crimped economic activity and halted travel.
Credits & LoansCNBC

What are American Express Membership Rewards Points worth?

American Express cards earn either Membership Rewards® points or cash back. Whether you're considering which type of card to get or looking to get the maximum value from your Amex points, you may be wondering how much Amex Membership Rewards points are worth. As you'll see in detail below, Amex...

Comments / 0

Community Policy