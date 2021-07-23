Sling TV Integrates Locast to Add Locals to Grid Guide on Amazon Fire TV

There are some people already complaining about what has been dubbed as “Zoom fatigue,” but it seems there is really no end in sight for video meetings. In fact, some companies are pushing that old-new communication medium even further, integrating video conferencing software anywhere they see fit. The latest to do so is Amazon, which is announcing support for Zoom on its Fire TV Cube to bring those meetings to an even larger screen if your laptop isn’t big enough for that.