Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Sling TV Integrates Locast to Add Locals to Grid Guide on Amazon Fire TV

thestreamable.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile Sling TV only offers local NBC and FOX affiliates in local markets – they are now making it easier to stream your locals on your Amazon Fire TV device. With an integration with Locast, now you can access local channels in 35 markets from a single interface. This comes after rolling the feature out on Android TV, including the Air TV Mini, and iOS and Android mobile devices earlier this year.

thestreamable.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sling Tv#Amazon Fire Tv#Android Tv#Tv Streaming#Amazon Fire Tv#Fox#Android Tv#The Air Tv Mini#Ios#Abc#Cbs#Cw#Pbs#Sling Tv#Nbcsn#Usa Network#The Olympic Channel#Dvr#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Cell Phones
Country
Puerto Rico
News Break
Amazon
Related
ElectronicsPosted by
SlashGear

Amazon Fire TV Cube 2nd gen now supports Zoom video calls

There are some people already complaining about what has been dubbed as “Zoom fatigue,” but it seems there is really no end in sight for video meetings. In fact, some companies are pushing that old-new communication medium even further, integrating video conferencing software anywhere they see fit. The latest to do so is Amazon, which is announcing support for Zoom on its Fire TV Cube to bring those meetings to an even larger screen if your laptop isn’t big enough for that.
Cell Phonesreviewgeek.com

Sling TV’s New UI Officially Launches on Fire TV Devices

Sling TV’s redesigned app is now live on all Fire TV devices. With an improved grid guide, more personalization features, and an easy-to-navigate interface, the new app is a major improvement over the aging Sling UI still used on Roku, Android TV, and other streaming hardware. We first heard about...
NFLPhone Arena

Hulu Plus Live TV adds NFL Network at no extra cost, new sports package available

Hulu is one of the few streaming services that didn't increase its prices very often. On the contrary, the service added more than a dozen new channels at the beginning of the year at no extra cost. Today, Hulu Plus Live TV is adding another new channel for which customers won't have to pay extra since it's part of the basic $65 monthly subscription: NFL Network.
TV & VideosBusiness Insider

Sling TV is the cheapest way to watch the Olympics without cable

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. If you want to watch the Olympics without cable, Sling TV is one of your cheapest options. New subscribers can get their first month of Sling's Blue plan for just $10 (normally $35/month). NBC, NBCSN, and USA are...
Cell Phonesthestreamable.com

Sling TV Expands All-New App to All Fire TV Users

If you are a Sling TV subscriber with an Amazon Fire TV, you will now see an all-new UI. While the new experience has been rolling out to subscribers over the past month, all Fire TV users will see it on their devices starting today. Last month, we got an...
NFLTechRadar

Sling TV price and packages: see the cost of the deals you can get in 2021

For the low Sling TV price, this budget-friendly platform provides an excellent all-round entertainment solution. You can watch the most-bingeable series live across a plethora of popular TV networks, stream thousands of classic movies and TV shows on-demand, and enjoy dozens of hours of live sports, including an Olympics live stream on channels like NBC, NBCSN, and the USA Network. It should guarantee you a sensational summer of streaming, and thanks to Sling TV deals, its currently only $10 for your first month..
TV ShowsPocket-lint.com

New Fire TV experience begins rolling out to older Amazon Fire TV devices and TVs

(Pocket-lint) - Amazon has started to roll out its latest, redesigned Fire TV experience to the 2nd gen Fire TV Stick, Fire TV Edition sets, and Fire TV soundbars. Having already launched for the most recent devices between last December and this spring, Amazon's update will be available to download and install for the remaining compatible Fire TV family in the "coming weeks".
Cell Phonestvtechnology.com

Fios TV App Expands to Apple TV, Fire TV

NEW YORK—Verizon has announced that it’s Fios TV app is now available on Apple TV and Fire TV. That will allow customers to access Fios TV content on multiple TVs in the home without having to pay for additional boxes. Users will still, however, need one Fios TV box. The...
NFLthestreamable.com

FuboTV vs. Sling TV - Which Should You Choose?

If you’re looking for a new live TV streaming service, is fuboTV or Sling TV a better choice? The decision may depend on what you value most. Both are excellent streaming options with lots of pros and cons. If you’d like a quick comparison, check out The Streamable’s Service Matchmaker. Let’s dig in to compare your options.
TV & VideosDigital Trends

Sling TV hikes prices for its existing subscribers

Given that Sling TV decided to raise the prices of its live TV streaming subscriptions for new customers at the beginning of 2021, it should probably be no surprise that the company has now informed its existing customers that the same price hike is coming for them in August. According...
Pittsburgh, PAPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Streamer Locast expands to Pittsburgh, offers 40 local TV channels

Pittsburghers who have decided to cut the cord and stop paying for cable now have another option to access local television channels. Locast, a nonprofit broadcasting service, last week expanded to the Steel City, offering more than 40 local TV channels available for streaming online. Cord-cutters will be able to...
TV & VideosPosted by
TheStreet

Allen Media Group's Free Streaming Service Local Now Adds SKI TV To Its Line Up Of Partner Channels

ATLANTA, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Byron Allen's Allen Media Groupannounced today its fast-growing free-streaming platform Local Nowcontinues to expand its premier free content for the platform's growing viewer base with the addition of SKI TV, the world's first and original alpine lifestyle and ski/snowboard culture content TV channel based in Amsterdam, Netherlands.
ElectronicsPocket-lint.com

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite review: Why budget can be best

(Pocket-lint) - Fire TV Stick devices are great additions to TVs that are either not smart at all, or TVs with relatively slow or restrictive built-in apps. While latter-day smart TV operating systems have many of the capabilities baked in, few can compete with the Fire TV's comprehensive and varied streaming app support and Alexa control.
Electronicsimore.com

Best remote for Amazon Fire TV 2021

The Amazon Fire TV streaming media players come with a remote control in the box that allows you to perform all of the basic functions on your Fire TV device with ease. If you want some more functionality from your remote, or yours has broken or mysteriously disappeared into the void down the back of the couch, then we have listed the best options available to make things easy for you.
TV & Videosthestreamable.com

Hulu Live TV vs. Sling TV - Which Should You Choose?

If you’re looking for a new live TV streaming service, is Sling TV or Hulu Live TV a better choice? The decision may depend on what you value most. Both are excellent streaming options with lots of pros and cons. If you’d like a quick comparison, check out The Streamable’s Service Matchmaker. Let’s dig in to compare your options.
ElectronicsDigital Trends

How to do two-way Zoom calling on an Amazon Fire TV Cube

In 2020, Amazon added the ability to do two-way video calls from its Fire TV Cube streaming media devices. At the time, those calls could only be made between Alexa-enabled devices with a screen, like the Echo Show. Now, Amazon is greatly expanding how you can use video calling on the Fire TV Cube through the addition of Zoom support, making your TV a giant Zoom device.

Comments / 0

Community Policy