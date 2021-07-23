Sling TV Integrates Locast to Add Locals to Grid Guide on Amazon Fire TV
While Sling TV only offers local NBC and FOX affiliates in local markets – they are now making it easier to stream your locals on your Amazon Fire TV device. With an integration with Locast, now you can access local channels in 35 markets from a single interface. This comes after rolling the feature out on Android TV, including the Air TV Mini, and iOS and Android mobile devices earlier this year.thestreamable.com
