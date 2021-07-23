RollApp - a Real World Assets NFT Launchpad from CurioInvest
PARIS, FRANCE / ACCESSWIRE / July 23, 2021 / CurioInvest, an investment platform for collectible cars, has presented RollApp, a real-world asset NFT Launchpad. A live demo was conducted at the Eiffel Tower where the team demonstrated how anyone could tokenize any traditional asset and trade it on the RollApp NFT Launchpad. This latest move aims to further the goal of unlocking the trillion-dollar potential of traditional assets through tokenization.www.dallassun.com
