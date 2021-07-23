Dolphins Camp Countdown: Tight Ends

Well, the polling for linebackers is over and the four starting linebacker that we are moving on with for our roster are as follows- Zach Thomas- Zach, as no one will be surprised by, blew away the rest of the field in the voting with a resounding 63 percent of the vote or 147 of the 235 votes cast in the poll. Zach is a player that most of us can directly relate to because he was a more recent player that most of us got to see play, if not for his entire career, at least long enough to get the gist that this guy was beyond special. We all remember how dynamic that defense was with Zach and JT in their primes. The two brothers off the field and on the field worked like a machine. Zach would often times call out the play the offense was about to run and more often than not Zach was somehow directly in on the play or his play on the field adversely affected what the other offense was trying to accomplish leaving things wide open for JT to practice his magic. Zach quite simply outstudied, out practiced, and outworked every other player on the team for his entire career. He might not make it into even the top five players to ever play for the Dolphins but no one was a better coach on the field defensively than he was and his work ethic and take on the game and how to prepare for it each and every week is unparalleled and something that the players of today, if they wish to be the absolute best they can be at their respective position, should do everything in their power to copy Zach's way of going about his business. Now it's time for the Hall Of Fame voters to stop snubbing a guy that clearly deserves his enshrinement more than so many others that have already made it.