Pre-training camp Miami Dolphins 2021 roster prediction

 9 days ago
Kevin Hoffman-USA TODAY Sports

With the start of Miami Dolphins training camp coming up next week, it is time to start putting the Dolphins’ offseason roster under the microscope. Miami, at the end of this journey, must cut their roster to 53 players; although they will have the opportunity to promote two players from their practice squad on game day each week to help provide reinforcements in the hopes of securing victory.

And after another offseason of importing new talent to further increase the competition on the roster, Miami appears ready for their most competitive training camp under the watch of Brian Flores. Who should we be looking to make the final roster? Here’s our pre-training camp prediction

Offense

Quarterbacks (2)

  • Tua Tagovailoa
  • Jacoby Brissett

The only other quarterback currently on the roster is Reid Sinnett — and with Miami’s other positions looking extra competitive, it is hard to see Miami prioritizing an active roster spot for a third string quarterback.

Running Backs (4)

  • Myles Gaskin
  • Malcolm Brown
  • Salvon Ahmed
  • Patrick Laird

The first one on the bubble is 7th-round rookie Gerrid Doaks, who would be a practice squad addition in this scenario unless another team plucked him off of waivers. Doaks has more promise as a physical runner than Laird, but the pass-catching skills for Laird give him an added edge.

Wide Receiver (7)

  • DeVante Parker
  • Will Fuller
  • Jaylen Waddle
  • Lynn Bowden Jr.
  • Albert Wilson
  • Preston Williams
  • Mack Hollins

Hollins and Robert Foster will likely be facing a stiff battle for the specialist role. A practice squad role feels inevitable for 2020 rookie Malcolm Perry unless he’s able to beat out one of the names above and/or if Wilson is a cap casualty.

Tight Ends (4)

  • Mike Gesicki
  • Adam Shaheen
  • Hunter Long
  • Cethan Carter

Most notably missing here is Durham Smythe. Hunter Long’s status as a 3rd-round draft choice spells doom for someone in the tight end — it would be stunning to see Miami keep 5 tight ends on the active roster. Shaheen recently signed an extension, Carter was added to the roster this offseason and Gesicki’s receiving production is unmatched in the room. That makes Smythe, an expiring contract after the season the odd man out.

Offensive Line (8)

  • Austin Jackson
  • Solomon Kindley
  • Matt Skura
  • Robert Hunt
  • Liam Eichenberg
  • Michael Deiter
  • D.J. Fluker
  • Jesse Davis

Cameron Tom and Jermaine Eluemunor will likely have something to say about this battle before it is all said and done. But they currently fall short of the experience offered by the players who make the cut.

Offensive total: (25)

NFLESPN

Xavien Howard trade fits: Five potential teams, what Dolphins could get in return and NFL execs weigh in

For at least the fourth time this year, the best player on an NFL team is unhappy and either wants out or wants drastic change. The first three were elite quarterbacks -- Aaron Rodgers, Deshaun Watson and Russell Wilson -- all making 30-plus million dollars per year. The latest is Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard, who makes far less than that and hopes a new team can change the dynamic.
NFLMiami Herald

Who lined up with first team at Miami Dolphins’ Saturday practice. There were surprises

Beginning on Saturday, reporters are permitted to report who’s playing with the first team during Miami Dolphins’ practice. ▪ For the fourth day in a row, Michael Deiter is the starting center. To this point, he’s clearly ahead of Matt Skura and Cameron Tom in the battle for a starting job. Good for Deiter, whose attitude, intelligence and work ethic impress the staff.
NFLESPN

Miami Dolphins tight ends Mike Gesicki, Cethan Carter, Adam Shaheen go on COVID-19 reserve list

MIAMI -- Mike Gesicki and two other Miami Dolphins tight ends have been placed on the NFL's COVID-19 reserve list. Also sidelined were Cethan Carter and Adam Shaheen. They were put on the list as close contacts, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Sunday, after Dolphins co-offensive coordinator and tight ends coach George Godsey, who has been vaccinated, tested positive for COVID-19 and was sent home.
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

Mike Gesicki, Daron Payne latest big names sidelined as NFL’s COVID-19 problem grows

Sunday brought another round of discouraging news regarding the NFL’s battle against COVID-19. Washington Football Team’s Daron Payne and the Miami Dolphins’ Mike Gesicki are the latest big names to go on the reserve/COVID-19 list as the NFL’s problem continues to grow. Nearly 10% of Washington Football Team’s roster on...
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dolphins co-offensive coordinator George Godsey sidelined by COVID-19

The Miami Dolphins’ first prominent run-in with COVID-19 this season has arrived. The Miami Dolphins have been tracking well in updates regarding COVID-19 vaccinations; but with cases on the rise in Florida and breakthrough cases remaining as a slim possibility, the news this afternoon shouldn’t come as a surprise. The report, coming from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, indicates that Miami Dolphins co-offensive coordinator George Godsey has tested positive for COVID-19 despite being vaccinated.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dolphins sign offensive tackle Timon Parris

The Miami Dolphins’ last-minute tweaks to their offseason roster appear to be upon us — last week brought the return of wide receiver Isaiah Ford to the team after a departure in free agency this spring and now the Dolphins are returning another player who has spent time with the Dolphins — but never taken a snap with the team.
NFLSt. Augustine Record

Top 5 Miami Dolphins Training Camp storylines as Brian Flores opens third season

If the Dolphins trade two first-rounders, a second-rounder and Xavien Howard to the Texans for Deshaun Watson, we'll be sure to write 1,000 stories about it, from every angle. But the Watson situation would seem to need more time to work itself out. Oh, sure, Watson will be dealt somewhere, at some point. But unresolved legal matters must affect cost and timing.
NFLCBS Sports

Dolphins' Mike Gesicki: Showing chemistry with Tua

Gesicki has been QB Tua Tagoviloa's "go-to receiver" early in camp, Armando Salguero of The Miami Herald reports. The report also notes that the young QB has thrown a lot of passes to running backs, in part because veteran wide receivers DeVante Parker, Will Fuller and Preston Williams are out with injuries. Gesicki gets a nice opportunity to build chemistry with Tagovailoa, but further down the line, the tight end could face tough competition for targets from a deep WR group that added Fuller and sixth overall pick Jaylen Waddle in the offseason. Gesicki is in the fourth and final year of his rookie contract, coming off a 2020 campaign with career highs for catches (53), yards (703) and TDs (six), though he actually saw four fewer targets (85) than in 2019.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

10 Cowboys who could be traded and though unlikely, CB Xavien Howard not impossible to acquire

The Dallas Cowboys are knee-deep into their 2021 training camp and the trek out of the swamp that was last season has begun. That starts with the coaching staff learning what assets they have on the team and which holes they may need to look elsewhere to fulfill. Without fail, surprises and disappointments litter the roster and the front office is tasked with either trying to fix a deficit or capitalize on a surplus. Sometimes there’s a deal to be made but most times nothing comes of it. While fan fiction about star-studded deals run rampant, the majority of these deals are with players down the roster.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How does DJ Fluker's injury impact Dolphins OL landscape?

The Miami Dolphins have seen a handful of injuries pop up early in the team’s training camp this season, with some notable players being placed on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list at the start of camp. That includes WR DeVante Parker — while fellow receiver Will Fuller missed Thursday’s practice with an injury himself. But the injury news with OL DJ Fluker is of a different variety all together; the Dolphins skipped the PUP list for Fluker and placed him on Injured Reserve yesterday after he received a minor procedure to clean up a knee issue — a move that will sideline him for the time being.
NFLfantraxhq.com

AFC Training Camp Week Report: Is Najee Harris The New Le’Veon Bell?

FantraxHQ is the official content sponsor of Fantrax.com, the hottest Fantasy Site of 2019 and 2020. Welcome to week one of AFC training camp recaps. Every Friday I will be covering what went on for every AFC team at their camp. Everything from position battles, new signings, injury reports and coaching decisions.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Is there any progress in the Xavien Howard contract dispute?

The ongoing dispute from cornerback Xavien Howard and the Dolphins does not have a clear and obvious end in sight. The Dolphins have too much control contractually of this situation for Howard to firmly squeeze himself into a new pay situation. There’s some hope that a deal can get done none the less: Howard is practicing lightly despite his request for a deal and there was even a concession yesterday from Howard that he’s here to avoid fines and would “hope” to find a deal with Miami.
NFLSportsGrid

Mike Gesicki placed on COVID-19 Reserve List

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki has landed on the COVID-19 Reserve List. https://twitter.com/RapSheet/status/1421943641250095104. Two other tight ends–Adam Shaheen and Cethan Carter were also placed on the COVID-19 reserve list after being deemed a close contact to tight ends coach George Godsey. Gesick,...

