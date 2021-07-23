Blizzard botched Warcraft III remake after internal fights, costs

It’s been around 18-months now since the release of Warcraft 3: Reforged, and despite it having all the potential to be one of the most memorable games ever created, even if it was a rehash of a prior title, it now tends to largely fall into one of two categories among the gaming community. It has either largely been entirely forgotten, or it still invokes some very angry feelings from those who were exceptionally looking forward to this and, ultimately, being hugely disappointed with what we eventually got! – Following a report via GamesIndustry, however, for the first time since Warcraft 3: Reforged came out, several members of its development team have decided to speak out and, basically, they blame Blizzard for everything! – And it’s not just passing the buck either, it seems that might be entirely right to do so!