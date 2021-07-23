Big-city apartments rebounding as renters return from the suburbs, multifamily exec says
Despite the pandemic-induced flight of renters and homeowners to the suburbs, multifamily executive Brad Vogelsmeier is bullish on urban cores — especially in Dallas. Vogelsmeier is vice president of development for new markets for Indianapolis-based apartment developer Milhaus, the company behind the $59 million Banyan Beckley, a 279-unit luxury multifamily community in Dallas’ popular Bishop Arts District. Construction kicked off in April for the five-story project at 1710 N. Beckley Avenue.oakcliff.bubblelife.com
Comments / 0