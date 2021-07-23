Cancel
Dallas, TX

Big-city apartments rebounding as renters return from the suburbs, multifamily exec says

By Bill Hethcock
DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 10 days ago
Despite the pandemic-induced flight of renters and homeowners to the suburbs, multifamily executive Brad Vogelsmeier is bullish on urban cores — especially in Dallas. Vogelsmeier is vice president of development for new markets for Indianapolis-based apartment developer Milhaus, the company behind the $59 million Banyan Beckley, a 279-unit luxury multifamily community in Dallas’ popular Bishop Arts District. Construction kicked off in April for the five-story project at 1710 N. Beckley Avenue.

DFW Community News

DFW Community News

Dallas, TX
Dallas, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

First renters move into what’s now Victory Park’s tallest high-rise. Here’s what they get and how much they’re paying

Walking into The Victor is more like entering a high-end hotel than an apartment building. The lobby is museum-like, with nine tall, thin sculptures resembling humans ranging from 9 to 12 feet in height, and the building is infused with original art pieces throughout. Comprised of 344 luxury residences, the 40-story tower stands taller than any other residential community in Victory Park or Uptown. It boasts 360-degree views of the American Airlines Center and Turtle Creek to the north, downtown to the south and east, Uptown to the east, and the Trinity River and Margaret Hunt Hill bridge to the west.
Dallas, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Magnificent Tudor Estate in Preston Hollow Heads to The Auction Block on August 28

Glen Gables offers incomparable luxury in the coveted Preston Hollow community, and hits the block on August 28, 2021. Nestled in the highly sought-after Preston Hollow community of north Dallas, the Tudor-style estate of Glen Gables delivers unequaled one-of-a-kind elements, while providing an awe-inspiring sense of comfort and warmth in a quiet and friendly neighborhood.
Plano, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

After Hours Urgent & Complete Dentistry now open in Plano

After Hours Urgent & Complete Dentistry opened June 11 at 3937 N. Central Expressway, Ste. 200, Plano. The dental office is open in the evenings and provides services such as tooth extraction, broken-tooth repair, crowns and caps, denture repairs, replacement teeth and wisdom tooth extractions. The business also has an office in Allen. 469-854-4333. www.afterhoursdentistry.com.
Texas StatePosted by
DFW Community News

Rental Assistance In North Texas

Texas Eviction Diversion Program – https://www.txcourts.gov/programs-services/eviction-diversion-program/. Dallas County – https://www.dallascounty.org/departments/dchhs/ehap-2021.php. Tarrant County – https://getrenthelp.com/. Collin County – https://www.collincountytx.gov/cares/Pages/RentalAssistance2021.aspx. Denton County – https://www.unitedwaydenton.org/eviction-prevention. Plano – https://www.plano.gov/1829/COVID-19-Housing-Resources. Garland – https://www.garlandtx.gov/DocumentCenter/View/8291/COVID-19-Assistance-Information?bidId=

