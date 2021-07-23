Big-city apartments rebounding as renters return from the suburbs, multifamily exec says

Walking into The Victor is more like entering a high-end hotel than an apartment building. The lobby is museum-like, with nine tall, thin sculptures resembling humans ranging from 9 to 12 feet in height, and the building is infused with original art pieces throughout. Comprised of 344 luxury residences, the 40-story tower stands taller than any other residential community in Victory Park or Uptown. It boasts 360-degree views of the American Airlines Center and Turtle Creek to the north, downtown to the south and east, Uptown to the east, and the Trinity River and Margaret Hunt Hill bridge to the west.