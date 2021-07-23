Zero-dimensional Molecular Sieve Membranes Enhance Gas Separation Selectivity (video)

Jordan J. Winetrout, Krishan Kanhaiya, Geeta Sachdeva, Ravindra Pandey, Behzad Damirchi, Adri van Duin, Gregory Odegard, Hendrik Heinz. The Interface force field (IFF) enables accurate simulations of bulk and interfacial properties of compounds and multiphase materials. However, the simulation of reactions and mechanical properties up to failure remains challenging and expensive. Here we introduce the Reactive Interface Force Field (IFF-R) to analyze bond breaking and failure of complex materials using molecular dynamics simulations. IFF-R uses a Morse potential instead of a harmonic potential as typically employed in molecular dynamics force fields to describe the bond energy, which can render any desired bond reactive by specification of the curve shape of the potential energy and the bond dissociation energy. This facile extension of IFF and other force fields that utilize a harmonic bond energy term allows the description of bond breaking without loss in functionality, accuracy, and speed. The method enables quantitative, on-the-fly computations of bond breaking and stress-strain curves up to failure in any material. We illustrate accurate predictions of mechanical behavior for a variety of material systems, including metals (iron), ceramics (carbon nanotubes), polymers (polyacrylonitrile and cellulose I\b{eta}), and include sample parameters for common bonds based on using experimental and high-level (MP2) quantum mechanical reference data. Computed structures, surface energies, elastic moduli, and tensile strengths are in excellent agreement with available experimental data. Non-reactive properties are shown to be essentially identical to IFF values. Computations are approximately 50 times faster than using ReaxFF and require only a single set of parameters. Compatibility of IFF and IFF-R with biomolecular force fields allows the quantitative analysis of the mechanics of proteins, DNA, and other biological molecules.
