Des Moines, IA

Iowa National Guard Soldiers Return From Kosovo

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 9 days ago
(Des Moines, IA) — Some members of the Iowa National Guard’s 113th Cavalry are back home after a ten-month deployment to Kosovo. A group of soldiers returned to the Des Moines International Airport Thursday. About 100 more troops with the 113th Cavalry arrive at the Sioux City Airport today (Friday) and the rest of the unit is flying into Des Moines on Saturday. Captain Alexander Keller said thoughts of his family and this reunion kept him going through the tough times in Kosovo.

