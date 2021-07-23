Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Personal Finance

Opinion: There's a Drought of Quality Financial Advice in the U.S.

By Mazi Bahadori
wealthmanagement.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat is financial advice? To some, it’s the methodical process of understanding a retail investor’s objectives and tolerances needed to produce a plan of action that will deliver the most reasonable chance of success for that investor. To others, it’s selling a product that maximizes a commission. Industry experts get the peppered nuances in the spectrum of financial advice—from investment adviser to broker—but many retail investors don’t. And recent regulatory changes haven’t made things easier for retail investors, despite best efforts to explain this fundamental difference.

www.wealthmanagement.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Advice#Sec#U S#Drought#Rand Corporation#Sec#Rand Corporation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Personal Finance
Related
Kingston, ILPantagraph

Kingston: Safeguarding your investments

As an investor, you may have the benefit of a custodian without giving much thought to the importance of their role. The Securities Exchange Commission’s (SEC) custody rule requires that Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs) safeguard their client’s assets, by imposing requirements designed to protect client funds and securities. Custodians also process trading, settling, and reconciling of assets purchased and sold. Additionally, they maintain all economic benefits to account owners including collecting income, corporate actions and proxy issues.
Personal Financebenefitspro.com

Your employees want financial advice -- just not from you

Financial wellness programs are becoming a popular offering for employers interested in helping their employees build financial resiliency, especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. There are several factors employees need to consider when implementing and refining financial wellness programs to ensure they are successful. The Defined Contribution Institutional...
Real EstateHousing Wire

Reverse mortgage industry courts financial planners

The exit of major banking institutions like Wells Fargo and Bank of America from the reverse mortgage market in the past decade has made the importance of forging referral partnerships with financial planners all the more important to the proliferation of new reverse mortgage business, since proximity to a variety of clients can be key to the origination of reverse mortgages for new clients.
Businessetftrends.com

Beyond Basic Bonds: Innovative ETF Strategies to Fix Fixed Income

Dave Nadig, CIO of ETF Trends and ETF Database, will moderate a discussion on:. An update on inflation risks and Federal Reserve monetary policy. Insight into novel opportunities that help financial advisors better-adapt to the current market conditions. Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and...
Indianapolis, INFox 59

Financial advice for newlyweds

INDIANAPOLIS — Navigating life after tying the knot can be challenging at times, especially when it comes to money. Mike Reeves of Strategic Wealth Designers gives financial advice for newlyweds.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Australian wealth manager AMP to revamp financial advice model

July 26 (Reuters) - Australia’s AMP Ltd said on Monday it would move to a new form of financial advice model for clients, marking a shift in the troubled wealth manager’s advice operations as it embarks on a demerger from its infrastructure and property units. The move comes after AMP...
Marketsatlanticcitynews.net

Become a better long-term investor: The role of financial advice

Did you know that there are approximately 765 long term investment funds for individuals to choose from? That's quite daunting, especially if you're starting your investment journey. This is why it's vital that you speak to an independent (this is critical) adviser who can research funds from a broad range of possibilities and propose those that align with your personal financial needs best.
Food & DrinksVolume One

Sweet Financial Advice: Royal Credit Union

Learn sweet financial advice – wrapped in raised, glazed goodness – with Royal Credit Union’s Money Donuts podcast, which aims to make financial planning just as wonderful as enjoying a delicious donut. The frosting on top is the show’s down-to-earth podcast hosts: Steve, Cooper, and James, who talk through tough...
EconomyFinancial-Planning.com

The rise of ESG in the municipal market

Socially responsible bond issuances have grown rapidly over the past decade due to a rise in global awareness of ESG factors, but will their popularity continue to expand? In this Leaders forum session from Texas Public Finance, moderator Lynne Funk, innovative editor at The Bond Buyer, is joined by Adebola (Bola) Kushimo, vice president and senior analyst at Moody's Investors Service; Kevin Horan, director of fixed income indices at S&P Dow Jones Indices; Melissa Dubowski, deputy finance director at the City of Houston; and Unmesh Bhide, managing director at J.P. Morgan for a discussion about the global trend toward greater transparency in financing public infrastructure assets. The expert panel also discussed how investors evaluate the qualitative environmental credentials of these projects relative to other green fixed-income investments and how pricing and evaluations, and the traders who use them, are factoring in ESG into their models.
Providence, RIProvidence Business News

Citizens Financial Group recognized as ‘best U.S. bank’

PROVIDENCE – Citizens Financial Group Inc. was recently recognized as the best United States bank by Euromoney, according to a news release. The business and finance magazine in its Awards for Excellence 2021 recognized a number of regional and country banks based on criteria such as financial metrics, strategic execution and performance relative to peers.…
Businessprescottenews.com

Opinion: Should the U.S. Return to the Gold Standard?

Fifty years ago next month, with inflation rising and growing trade deficits, President Richard Nixon suspended the conversion of the U.S. dollar into gold. This decision effectively ended the Bretton Woods system — the final attempt at an international gold standard — and ushered in a new era of floating exchange rates between major currencies, rather than rates fixed by policymakers.
Rochester, NYWUHF

Expert shares advice for couples dealing with financial differences

A recent study from Fidelity Investments found that nearly 20 percent of couples say money is their greatest relationship challenge, and about 40 percent don't know how much money their partner makes. Stacey Watson, senior vice president of life events planning at Fidelity, joined us on Good Day Rochester to...
California, MOkbia.org

Paul Pepper: Alex LaBrunerie, LaBrunerie Financial, "North American Drought Monitor"

Trading water? According to financial advisor ALEX LaBRUNERIE, our country's drought issues has led, for example, "the Chicago Mercantile Exchange to start trading futures on the commodity of water, particularly in the California area." He says, as of late, Wall Street has "embraced" the idea of investing in companies that work toward a sustainable future in the water supply industry. July 22, 2021.
Behind Viral VideosLifehacker

TikTok Is a Never-Ending Stream of Bad Financial Advice

A recent LendingTree survey revealed that 41% of Gen Zers have relied on TikTok for financial advice in the previous month, and indeed, hashtags like #FinTok or #Money have hundreds of millions of views. But are these bite-sized videos actually giving out good advice? Often not—even comically so. In many cases, the “expert” is merely an influencer with a large audience, and no financial training of any kind. Here’s a look at some examples of terrible advice, and how to spot the good from the bad.

Comments / 0

Community Policy