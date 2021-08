On 14 July, President Cyril Ramaphosa deployed a further 25 000 soldiers to help police, whose resources are stretched, to suppress ongoing looting. This comes after violent protests calling for the release of former president Jacob Zuma from prison began on 9 July in several parts of KwaZulu-Natal province. Protesters, who had initially blocked two key national roads, the N3 and the N2, which lead out of Durban and Richards Bay ports, began looting large retail stores in the Durban and Johannesburg inner cities, as well as in surrounding low-income neighborhoods. Zuma was arrested on 7 July after the Constitutional Court handed down on 29 June an order for his imprisonment for refusing to appear before the Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture.