The right to be seen

The scene: October 1968 at the summer Olympics in Mexico City. The theme of the Olympics was human rights, and the games were called “The Games of Peace.”. That October, two Black U.S. Olympic track and field athletes stood on the awards stand to accept the Gold and Bronze medals for the 200m race. They did not wear shoes to bring up issues of poverty. One wore a black glove on his right hand and held it high in protest. The other raised a left arm with a black- gloved hand. The iconic photograph remains one of the biggest in sports history. It was not the first time an athlete protested for social justice and is certainly not the last. Yet, it was an important Olympic moment. Both athletes were suspended by the U.S. Olympic Committee, but memorialized today in statues and track hall of fames. And largely, Tommy Smith and John Carlos have held to their values since; working for fairness, not only in sports, but also for people affected by poverty, segregation and discrimination.