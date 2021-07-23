Cancel
The right to be seen

By Bella Chang
Daily Californian
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOnce in a while, there comes a moment so beautiful that I tell myself to stop in my tracks and look at the world around me so I can commit it to memory: every scent, every breath of air, every bit of color I can see. Usually, during my visits...

www.dailycal.org

Individualism is a privilege too

Ever since I was a kid, I’ve always been shy in social interactions, not wanting to make the first move or reach out to others. Though I was scared of talking to others, I always loved reading. The library has always felt like a haven to me where I could experience people’s stories and their beautiful worlds without the panic of introducing myself and dealing with basic social skills. As I was transported to different worlds and lived different characters’ lives, I felt like I was connected to the world more than I had ever been.
The next Covid variant could kill up to one in THREE people: SAGE warns doomsday scenario is 'realistic possibility' and UK's vaccine roll-out may even speed up mutant strain's emergence

A doomsday new Covid variant that could kill up to one in three people is a 'realistic possibility', according to the Government's top scientists. Documents published by the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) today warned a future strain could be as deadly as MERS — which has a case fatality rate of 35 per cent — could be on the way.
Two-star general warns US military: 'China is on the march'

Retired two-star Marine Corps Gen. Arnold Punaro argued that China’s growing military and America’s shrinking forces puts the U.S. at a "disadvantage" on FOX Business’ "Mornings with Maria." COCA-COLA, VISA REPS REFUSE TO CONDEMN CHINA'S TREATMENT OF UYGHUR PEOPLE, COTTON CALLS IT 'PATHETIC'. ARNOLD PUNARO: China is on the march....
Brad Pitt Look-Alike Says It Is Impossible To Date Normally

Nathan Meads is a single dad from Oxford, England who works as a subcontractor — but his uncanny resemblance to Brad Pitt has garnered so much attention that it’s affected his dating life. Per the New York Post, 35-year-old Meads explained how his likeness to Pitt, 57, makes it hard...
USA Olympic Fencers Wear Pink Masks to Protest Alen Hadzic's Presence on Team

United States fencers Jake Hoyle, Curtis McDowald and Yeisser Ramirez wore pink masks Friday in protest of epee teammate Alen Hadzic and in solidarity with sexual assault survivors, according to a report from Tasneem Nashrulla and Brianna Sacks of BuzzFeed News. Three women have accused Hadzic of sexual misconduct. He...
Marsupial Resurgence Seen in Outback Australia

SYDNEY - Experts have said that rare footage of an endangered marsupial in outback Australia is a sign that native animals are beginning to recover from years of feral cat predation. Feral cats threaten the survival of over 100 native species in Australia, according to federal environment officials. The opportunistic...
Column: There is a right to protest for right

The scene: October 1968 at the summer Olympics in Mexico City. The theme of the Olympics was human rights, and the games were called “The Games of Peace.”. That October, two Black U.S. Olympic track and field athletes stood on the awards stand to accept the Gold and Bronze medals for the 200m race. They did not wear shoes to bring up issues of poverty. One wore a black glove on his right hand and held it high in protest. The other raised a left arm with a black- gloved hand. The iconic photograph remains one of the biggest in sports history. It was not the first time an athlete protested for social justice and is certainly not the last. Yet, it was an important Olympic moment. Both athletes were suspended by the U.S. Olympic Committee, but memorialized today in statues and track hall of fames. And largely, Tommy Smith and John Carlos have held to their values since; working for fairness, not only in sports, but also for people affected by poverty, segregation and discrimination.

