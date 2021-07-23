Meeting global climate targets will lead to 8 million more energy jobs worldwide by 2050

NEW YORK -- From a climate and energy perspective, the world is in the midst of a historic transition. Navigating this transition effectively requires insights, analysis and actionable solutions across a range of technological, social, political, financial, and geopolitical dimensions. To meet the urgency of the moment, the Center on Global Energy Policy continues to expand the scope, breadth and depth of its expertise across a broad range of disciplines, both domestic and international. Toward that end, CGEP is pleased to announce a cluster hire of six new research scholars who bring expertise in the fields of climate, energy policy, geopolitics, markets, and climate security. They also hail from around the world and bring deep expertise and experience in key regions of the energy world, both developed and developing, which is of central importance given that most of the increase in energy use and greenhouse gas emissions will come from emerging markets and developing economies. As is true for CGEP’s existing team, this new cluster of scholars will thus be based around the world, including at several of Columbia’s Global Centers.