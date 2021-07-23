Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Meeting global climate targets will lead to 8 million more energy jobs worldwide by 2050

By Cell Press
techxplore.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearchers created a global dataset of job footprints in 50 countries and used a model to investigate how trying to meet the Paris Agreement global climate target of staying well below 2°C would affect energy sector jobs. They found that action to reach said target would increase net jobs by about 8 million by 2050, primarily due to gains in the solar and wind industries. The analysis appears July 23 in the journal One Earth.

techxplore.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Resources#Renewable Energy#Climate#Rff#Oecd#Extraction#Resources Environment#The Paris Agreement
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Jobs
Related
ScienceEos

Simulating 195 Million Years of Global Climate in the Mesozoic

The Mesozoic, which stretched from about 252 million to 66 million years ago, was a pivotal period in Earth’s history. In addition to being the age of the dinosaurs, it was when the supercontinent Pangaea began to separate into the fragmented continents we’re familiar with today. Together with elevated levels of carbon dioxide and the brightening Sun, tectonic changes influenced the global climate, producing warm and humid greenhouse conditions. A detailed understanding of the factors that drove Mesozoic climate trends will not only provide insight into Earth’s history but also help scientists study the consequences of human-caused warming of our planet.
JobsPosted by
ScienceAlert

Limiting Global Warming Will Create Millions of New Jobs, And We Need to Act Now

Many fears around transitioning our societies towards a more climate-friendly future understandably revolve around job losses. While it's true that some forms of work will no longer be available, time and time again the research has shown that such a transition will overall create a lot more work. Now, an international team of researchers has found that keeping temperatures well below 2 °C will lead to a net gain of 8 million energy jobs by 2050. "Currently, an estimated 18 million people work in the energy industries – a number that is likely to increase, not decrease, to 26 million or by...
Energy IndustryPosted by
The Associated Press

LG Energy Solution gets ambitious with ESG vision

LG Energy Solution aims to achieve carbon neutral by 2050; convert to 100% renewable energy in its global business operations by 2030. Leading battery manufacturer boasts efforts to lead sustainable future and declares ESG vision “We CHARGE toward a better future.”. “ESG management is a new guide in creating sustainable...
Environmentaithority.com

Schneider Electric and the Global Footprint Network Partner on “100 Days of Possibility” Initiative to Promote Solutions to Fight Climate Change

Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, and Global Footprint Network (GFN), a research organization that tracks how the world manages natural resources, launched the “100 Days of Possibility” initiative. The initiative seeks to promote solutions that help address climate change and biodiversity loss.
Energy Industryecowatch.com

Deep-Sea Mining Not Necessary for Renewable Energy Transition, Experts Argue

Do we really need to put ocean ecosystems at risk in order to transition to a renewable-energy economy? Proponents of deep-sea mining claim that the as-yet-untested practice is the best means of supplying minerals like cobalt, lithium, nickel, copper, vanadium and indium used in electric vehicles, storage batteries and other green technologies.
New York City, NYColumbia University

CGEP Rapidly Expands its Expertise and Scope to Meet Rising Challenges in Energy and Climate

NEW YORK -- From a climate and energy perspective, the world is in the midst of a historic transition. Navigating this transition effectively requires insights, analysis and actionable solutions across a range of technological, social, political, financial, and geopolitical dimensions. To meet the urgency of the moment, the Center on Global Energy Policy continues to expand the scope, breadth and depth of its expertise across a broad range of disciplines, both domestic and international. Toward that end, CGEP is pleased to announce a cluster hire of six new research scholars who bring expertise in the fields of climate, energy policy, geopolitics, markets, and climate security. They also hail from around the world and bring deep expertise and experience in key regions of the energy world, both developed and developing, which is of central importance given that most of the increase in energy use and greenhouse gas emissions will come from emerging markets and developing economies. As is true for CGEP’s existing team, this new cluster of scholars will thus be based around the world, including at several of Columbia’s Global Centers.
Energy Industrytheiet.org

Paris Agreement action could boost energy jobs by eight million

Researchers have created a model to analyse how efforts to meet Paris Agreement climate targets will affect energy sector jobs, finding that decarbonisation action would increase net jobs by around eight million by 2050, primarily in solar and wind power. “Currently, an estimated 18 million people work in the energy...
Texas StateHouston Chronicle

Energy transition could create 1.1 million jobs in Texas, report says

The transition from fossil fuels to clean energy could create more than 1.1 million jobs in Texas over the next 25 years to build out wind and solar generation, upgrade transmission, improve energy efficiency and advance new technologies, according to a report released Monday by 27 labor unions. The 55-page...
EnvironmentUN News Centre

Statement by the Secretary-General on the G20 Ministerial Meeting on Environment, Climate and Energy

The world urgently needs a clear and unambiguous commitment to the 1.5 degree goal of the Paris Agreement from all G20 nations. There is no pathway to this goal without the leadership of the G20. This signal is desperately needed by the billions of people already on the frontlines of the climate crisis and by markets, investors and industry who require certainty that a net zero climate resilient future is inevitable.
AdvocacyPosted by
Reuters

Israel to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to meet global target

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel said on Sunday that by mid-century it would reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 85% from 2015 levels, as part of an international push to limit global warming. The government approved the 2050 target and set an interim target of 2030 to reduce emissions by 27%...
Politicsinews.co.uk

Climate change: Targets to renovate all homes to make them more energy-efficient set to be written into law

Government targets for renovating homes to make them more energy-efficient are set to be written in to law to make it harder for ministers to soften the goals in future. New cross-party legislation tabled in the Commons and the Lords this week lays out a 14-year timetable to ensure that nearly all homes are eligible for an “energy performance certificate” of grade C or above – which currently applies to only one in three of Britain’s dwellings.
Energy Industrywcn247.com

Japan to boost renewable energy to meet emissions target

TOKYO (AP) — Japan aims to drastically increase its renewable energy use and reduce fossil fuel consumption over the next decade as its pushes to meet its ambitious emissions reduction target. A draft new energy plan presented Wednesday maintains the current target for nuclear energy as officials remain undecided over what to do with the nuclear industry, which has struggled since the 2011 Fukushima power plant disaster. The changes are meant to achieve a carbon emissions reduction target announced in April designed to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. The government updates its basic energy plan every few years, and the draft is expected to be approved by the Cabinet later this year.
Energy IndustryGreenBiz

A clean energy jobs gut check

Reprinted from GreenFin Weekly, a free weekly newsletter. Subscribe here. For stock market traders, the U.S. Department of Labor’s monthly jobs report is usually the biggest event of the month. Waiting for that number the first Friday of every month is like getting the results of a blood pressure test at the doctor’s office. You have a feeling on how the economy is going, but you aren’t completely sure until you see the real-world numbers underneath.
Energy Industryledgertranscript.com

Despite COVID, NH has more than 20,000 energy jobs

Both solar power and energy efficiency jobs took a hit from COVID last year, but not as much as one might expect. Surprisingly both industries represent more employment than the traditional energy sector, according to a report released by the U.S. Department of Energy on Monday. The report defines energy...
EnvironmentLa Crosse Tribune

Alliant Energy touts progress toward climate goals, pledges to plant 1 million trees

Alliant Energy pumped less planet-warming gas into the atmosphere, used less water and advanced plans to stop burning coal last year, according to a new report. Yet the Madison-based utility company generated more than three-quarters of its electricity from fossil fuel sources, highlighting the remaining challenges to eliminating greenhouse gas emissions by midcentury.

Comments / 0

Community Policy