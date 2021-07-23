Private Playlist: Indie-pop alchemist Jelani Aryeh is hearing new messages in his favorite songs

It's impossible to overstate the importance of Smokey Robinson. Without Robinson, one could argue, there would never have been the Motown Records that we know and love. Artists like the Temptations, Supremes and Marvin Gaye would have never wrapped their vocals around classic Robinson-penned songs like "My Girl," "Your Heart Belongs To Me" or "Take This Heart of Mine," respectively. And, of course, we would never have heard Robinson's own soulful croon on decades' worth of hits delivered as leader of the Miracles or as a solo artist.