Report: Michael Thomas to miss the start of 2021 season for the Saints

Hey, look at that. Another week, another breaking news report of the New Orleans Saints that totally doesn’t affect our 2021 season at all. Nope. Last Friday Saints fans were casually going about their morning, maybe eating a beignet or two, when news dropped of David Onyemata’s suspension. This Friday morning we switched it up and just had donuts instead. Safer bet right? Of course not, we’re Saints fans. News has just broke about Michael Thomas missing the start of the 2021 season as he heals from his ankle injury. The All-Pro wide receiver could miss as much as six weeks.