Report: Michael Thomas to miss the start of 2021 season for the Saints
The New Orleans Saints are set to be without star wide receiver Michael Thomas to start the 2021 season, according to a report. NFL Network and NFL.com insider Ian Rapoport reported on Friday that "Thomas is expected to miss the start of the 2021 season after undergoing surgery to repair the ligaments in his ankle in June." According to Rapoport, Thomas has a four-month recovery time and could be sidelined for weeks.247sports.com
