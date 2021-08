My car is making this grinding and clicking sound, I can't figure out what it is? Oh wait, it's a freaking tree stuck in my grille!. These seltzers sure are great, I think I'll hit the road for a safe drive home. Meet Maryann Christy of Schaumburg, IL. She was driving home drunk, and nailed a tree. Instead of parking the car, calling for help, etc etc...she simply drove away, with the tree stuck in the grille of her car. SG.