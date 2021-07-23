Oncimmune inks research deal with Dana-Farber Cancer Institute
Immunodiagnostics group Oncimmune has signed an autoantibody profiling contract with Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, based in Boston, Massachusetts, it announced on Friday. The AIM-traded firm described Dana-Farber, a clinical affiliate and research institute of Harvard Medical School, as a “world-leading” cancer research organisation and hospital, with more than 1,100 therapeutic and non-therapeutic clinical trials in progress.www.sharecast.com
