Oncimmune inks research deal with Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

By Josh White
ShareCast
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleImmunodiagnostics group Oncimmune has signed an autoantibody profiling contract with Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, based in Boston, Massachusetts, it announced on Friday. The AIM-traded firm described Dana-Farber, a clinical affiliate and research institute of Harvard Medical School, as a “world-leading” cancer research organisation and hospital, with more than 1,100 therapeutic and non-therapeutic clinical trials in progress.

