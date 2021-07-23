The Best Real-World Advice You Can Give to a New Hunter
If you are a new hunter, what I wish for you is that you see lots of the animals you’re hunting—let’s say it’s deer—before you kill one. Seeing animals tells you that you’re doing something right and gives you the confidence to keep coming back. On the other hand, too much luck too early—like shooting a trophy buck your first time out—will make you think that hunting is easy. And then you will want to quit when things get hard. And, because it is hunting, it will get hard.www.fieldandstream.com
