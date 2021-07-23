Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hobbies

The Best Real-World Advice You Can Give to a New Hunter

By Bill Heavey
Field & Stream
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you are a new hunter, what I wish for you is that you see lots of the animals you’re hunting—let’s say it’s deer—before you kill one. Seeing animals tells you that you’re doing something right and gives you the confidence to keep coming back. On the other hand, too much luck too early—like shooting a trophy buck your first time out—will make you think that hunting is easy. And then you will want to quit when things get hard. And, because it is hunting, it will get hard.

www.fieldandstream.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deer Hunting#Turkeys#Optics#Animals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Hobbies
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Meditation
Related
Video Gamesgamepur.com

Can you sell junk in New World and is there a junk vendor?

You’re going to pick up several items while you’re exploring New World. By completing quests, the quest givers will reward you with items that are useful to you for a time. But, eventually, those items will become too low level for you, and they’re going to take up inventory space. You have the option to destroy them to make room for new things, but you typically want to try and make a little bit of money off those items. Can you sell junk in New World? From what we can tell right now, that is not the case.
EconomyInman.com

How to give your clients the best advice and information

As an agent, your clients rely on you for reliable, accurate information. Here are some things to consider before you act on or pass along something you’ve heard or read. New to the industry? Get started with everything you need to know about the early decisions that’ll shape your career, including choosing a brokerage, learning your market, creating an online presence, budgeting, getting leads, marketing listings and so much more. If you’re a team leader or broker-owner, New Agent Month will be jam-packed with resources to help your new hires navigate.
Relationship Advicegoodmenproject.com

The Best 7 Pieces of Dating Advice You’ll Ever Need

Do you have difficulty navigating the dating world? Do you ever wish you could meet the person of your dreams without having to deal with the hassles of dating?. Well, best of luck with that endeavor. I’m joking, of course. For those who have experienced our fair share of bad...
Youtubepsychologytoday.com

Getting and Giving Unasked-for Advice

Conventional wisdom is, "Don't give advice unless it's asked for." But in the real world, we do get and give unasked-for advice. A client today said that she gets annoyed when she receives unasked-for advice. She said: "I'm quiet, and some people give me unsolicited advice. It's annoying because it wastes my time. I particularly hate this one person who does it in a tone that says, 'I'm smarter than you.' I hate her.”
Video Gamesdbltap.com

New World Best Healer Build

This particular healer build will have you equipped with a Life Staff for your healing, and an Ice Staff so your damage output isn't negligible. In dungeons, you will find yourself healing mostly, but popping down some of your AoE damaging spells will let the healer not be so one-note.
KidsPosted by
The Motley Fool

4 Best Money Tips Parents Can Give Their Children

You can teach your kids to be savvy with money. Parents are often the best educators on this subject as they can lead by example. Being a parent may be one of the most underappreciated undertakings in the world. Perhaps that's why, back in 1994, then-President Bill Clinton signed a resolution establishing National Parents' Day for "recognizing, uplifting, and supporting the role of parents in the rearing of children." Most parents don't need the extra kudos, but it's important to recognize their daily love and devotion.
TechnologyOutdoor Life

Best GPS for Hunters and Anglers

It wasn’t that long ago that GPS technology available to hunters and fishers offered little more than gray, pixelated screens, with only the most basic navigation and waypoint functions. Many early models didn’t even have maps, but the game has changed, and a good GPS unit for your particular application can help you safely and effectively hunt and fish. Today, the best GPS for hunting or fishing come in many different forms, including wristwatches and what you’re probably reading this on right now, your phone.
MLSretechnology.com

Bad Advice You Hear from Other Real Estate Agents Online

The internet is a great source for information. You can teach yourself new skills and uncover new knowledge for topics you care deeply about. The dark side of that, though, is you need to sift through a lot of misinformation. This misinformation then gets amplified in an echo chamber by people who are trying to validate their bias. This is how fake news spreads, but it is also how bad advice is accepted by a mass population of people.
Video Gamesdexerto.com

Can you get the Plague Doctors Mask in New World?

One of the coolest looking cosmetic items in New World is becoming highly sought after by players, but there seems to be only way to obtain this historic armor piece. New World has been one of the fresh spots in a rather dry gaming year so far, as Amazon Studios’ first major project in the industry has been a great hit among fans of the MMORPG genre.
Field & Stream

Is Your Hunting Scope Too Big?

None of us wants to hunt with an ugly rifle. Ideally, the size relationship between a rifle and riflescope should improve the looks of your rig, providing a feng shui that would warm the heart of a Tibetan monk. But aesthetics is way down the list of what matters when it’s time to send bullets toward the critters we’ve been chasing. Practicality of function matters more.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
InspireMore

‘I stood there holding my baby as she sent me pictures of an ultrasound. I was speechless. But deep down I knew.’: Mom’s breathtaking journey adopting 2 newborns only 4 months apart

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “When I was 6 weeks old, I went to have an ultrasound for tummy issues and they noticed my ovaries were not hooked up right. The doctor at the time felt it would be best to remove them completely. When I was 13 years old, I found out I would never be able to have children. It was then that I started researching adoption. As I grew older my biggest fear was to have to someday tell a prospective spouse that I would never be able to birth our children. Then I met Jason. He was a single dad to 2 wonderful little boys and we fell head over heels.
Relationship AdvicePosted by
Upworthy

Interabled couple dispel misconceptions about their marriage: 'Our life is normal and silly and fun'

YouTubers Hannah Aylward and Shane Burcaw are all too familiar with people making wild — and more often than not, untrue — assumptions about their relationship. As an interabled couple who document their everyday life online, they are no strangers to ableist and mean comments questioning the nature of their marriage. "Many people have never seen a relationship like ours before, where one individual lives with a physical disability and the other does not," Burcaw, who has a genetic disorder called spinal muscular atrophy, wrote for TODAY. "Our goal in sharing our lives with the world is to help normalize interabled relationships, to show people that our love is just as exciting, fulfilling, and real as any other."

Comments / 0

Community Policy